Jacky Bracamontes reacts to Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s statements about William Levy’s infidelity

Elizabeth Gutierrez He gave a lot to talk about, beyond his current william levy divorceafter his controversial statements on the podcast “In Self Defense” by Erika Vegain which she spoke for the first time of her husband’s affair with Jacky Bracamontes.

In the interview, the Mexican actress made reference to the book “The catwalk of my life” by Jacky Bracamonteswho in it confirmed the romance with William Levy and pointed out that it ended when she learned that Elizabeth Gutierrez she was pregnant with her second child.

Given this, Gutierrez commented: “I have no need to tie down any man. I only have two children, and if you’re wondering about that person, I don’t know how many, but definitely more than two. So ask her who needs to tie up who,” he commented on the podcast.

Jacky Bracamontes indirectly sends Elizabeth Gutiérrez

After the statements of Elizabeth Gutierrez, Jacky Bracamontes She has not spoken publicly, however, through her Instagram Stories, she shared some videos of love and support that her fans have made for her.

Jacky Bracamontes on Instagram.

In one of them, a video compilationshared by profile “@love_forjacky”wrote in the description: “And you will never be alone, I will always be with you”, as well as receiving various comments of support.

“We will always be supporting Jacky we love you beautiful“, “Magnificent for Jacque don’t be ridiculous in that tell me and tell me … happy with his beautiful daughters “, were some of the comments.