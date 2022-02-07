James Rodríguez’s car where he could travel happily with Karol G

The rumors of romance between James Rodríguez and Karol G are getting stronger, especially when a chat came to light where the anonymous source assures that they have been dating for several months, which is why we present you the possible luxury model where they would be enjoying their idyll and that would confirm that they have tastes in common. Keep reading…

Several months ago, the rumor of a romantic relationship between James Rodriguez Y Carol G It spread like wildfire since his visit to the house of the player of the Colombian national teammoment where they enjoyed as a family and even Salomethe soccer player’s daughter, shared with Bichota in a photo that became extremely viral.

After that first meeting, the former Daniela Ospinasurprised the world by painting her hair blue, just as the interpreter of “I do not wish you ill”, image that aroused suspicion even more and even some sources close to the famous, affirmed that since that fact, They had already finalized their alleged romance.

Although the theories grow nonstop, both parties do not confirm or deny the news, but as time passes, more evidence comes to light, shocking social networks so much.

However, in the scenario of being true, obviously James Rodriguez I would travel happily with the talented Carol G is one of his exclusive luxury cars, and what better way to do it than by driving his imposing Mercedes-Benz G500, model with a range of 210km/h, off-road bodywork, acceleration from 0-100km/h in a tiny 5.9 seconds plus the 8V cylinder layout.

Referential model Mercedes Benz G500 by James Rodríguez

Coincidentally, the Colombian singer surprised her fans with the acquisition of a Mercedes-Benz G-Classanother off-road model with a unique and improved design that generates 422 hp, includes advanced twin-turbocharged V8 and a 0-100km/h run achieved in 5.9 seconds plus 9-speed transmission, virtues of a powerful sports car. However, Are you fans of Mercedes Benz? It seems so.

Karol G in her spectacular Mercedes Benz

+ Watch the incredible performance of the Mercedes Benz, a sports model that matches both famous: