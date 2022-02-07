Jasson Domínguez trading card sold at auction for record price

“El Marciano” remains the number two prospect in the New York Yankees organization and is among the best in all of MLB

After a 2020 without action, Jason Dominguez, better known as “The Martian”, one of the most sought-after prospects in the Big leagues, finally operated in the Class A branch of new york yankees.

Without having taken a single turn within the minor league system, the Dominican had already been placed within the Top 100 prospects of Big leagues and now, having shown a small part of the talent that made the “Bronx Bombers” decided to pay 95 percent of their capital to international firms in Dominguez for the period 2019-2020 (5.1 million US dollars), there is a better idea of ​​​​the boy’s potential.

The scouts (“listeners”) have spoken wonders about DominguezFrom his physical abilities to what he demonstrates as a player and as a human being, it’s no surprise that he’s a player who draws so much attention. What is surprising, however, is that attention has already captivated baseball fans, who have shown they will pay top dollar for player memorabilia they understand will be legends of the game.

The online sporting goods auction site Goldin, one of the most frequented places on the internet to buy trading cards and other objects revealed that Jason Dominguez he had set a sales record at his most recent auction. Last Saturday, a collector’s card signed by the prospect was sold for 474,000 US dollars (27,373,500 Dominican pesos), becoming the card sold of Dominguez for the highest price of his young career. In flat terms, with little more than 50 games at the lowest level of minor leagues, a collectible card of the young Dominican came to about half a million dollars.

Final Sale Price: $474,000 An all-time record for any Jason Dominguez card. pic.twitter.com/Q2W9XufNFf — Goldin (@GoldinCo) February 6, 2022

This speaks of the expectations that exist with “The Martian” for his future, who has all the tools to be the next great figure of the yankees.

Other sales during the auction

During Saturday’s auction Goldin, two signed collectible cards of Dominican players were also sold. One of them was from John Soto as a rookie with Washington Nationals, which reached 145,200 dollars (sales record for said card) and another was Julio Rodriguez, prospect number two of Big leagues, which reached 43,866 dollars, a record for any card of the Dominican player.

Final Sale Price: $145,200 An all-time record for this Juan Soto card. pic.twitter.com/9jf0dgbRXD — Goldin (@GoldinCo) February 6, 2022

Final Sale Price: $43,866 An all-time record for any Julio Rodriguez card. pic.twitter.com/FWEUBFCXOG — Goldin (@GoldinCo) February 6, 2022

In total, the sale of the three trading cards in Goldin during Saturday it amounted to 663,066 dollars (38,292,061.5 Dominican pesos).