Javier Hernández “mocks” the Mexican National Team

Javier Hernandez

February 06, 2022 2:17 p.m.

The striker has become a trend through social networks for his video of TikTok in which he jokes about the Mexican National Team.

Given the above, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He made reference to that World Cup qualifier for Brazil 2014 when Mexico had to play playoff games.

In a Tik Tok video, the LA Galaxy striker pretends to be in a classroom when the ‘teacher’ asks; ‘Whose fault was it that we almost didn’t qualify for the 2014 World Cup?’

Faced with this questioning, Javier raises his hand as if to want to respond, however, the ‘master’ assumes that Hernández takes responsibility for the fact that the tricolor team had to reach the playoffs, replying: ‘Correct! !’.

new facet

The Mexican striker is now more famous for his videos than for his appearances and the goals he scores in LA Galaxy.

