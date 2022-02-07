Johan Vásquez’s message to Martino after burning him on the Tri bench

The message that Johan Vásquez sent to Tata

February 05, 2022 3:12 p.m.

The Mexican defender John Vasquezcontinues with his great moment with Genoa, and it is that the Mexican was an important piece for his team to achieve the tie against Roma and even, according to Statskicks, the national defender has the best average of tackles and interceptions among all the central defenders of the five best leagues in Europe.

“What does not kill you makes you stronger”, published the defender on his Instagram. Users immediately pointed out that it was a hint to Tata Martino, since the coach of the Mexican team he did not line up the defender in any match on the FIFA date.

Despite the great moment he is experiencing, the Argentine strategist decided to put Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo, among other soccer players, for which he was questioned on the FIFA Date. Well, El Tri suffered a lot in these octagonal matches in the lower part of the field, so the experts did not understand why Martino did not put Johan even if he was a change.

John Vasquez played the 90 minutes in the game against the Rome where he started as a left back and completed five clearances, had three interceptions in the game, had a cross of two successfully attempted. The next game will face the last place in the table in a duel that will be of the utmost importance in the quest to stay in the First Division of the Italian league.

What teams are looking for Johan Vásquez?

During the week the news surfaced that several teams from the Italian Serie A They were looking to get the services of John Vasquez. Among them the Atalanta, Fiorentina and Sassuolothis after Genoa continues in relegation places, so Johan would seek to emigrate to a team where he can fight for a title in Europe, as he continues his good time on the Old Continent.

