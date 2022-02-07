Juan Fernando Quintero on the Colombian National Team in the Qualifiers: we must show character | Colombia selection

Juan Fernando Quintero He is motivated by what 2022 can be in his career. This Saturday he returned to the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, and played again in River Plate. in the Argentine club he hopes to be important and return to the Colombian National Team, with which he still dreams of playing his third world cup if you qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After playing his first minutes with River, against Vélez Sarsfield, ‘Juanfer’ spoke with ESPN and there he manifested himself on the crisis that the Colombian National Team has, directed by Reinaldo Rueda.

The defeats against Peru and Argentina in the most recent doubleheader complicated Colombia in the Qualifiers, as they are now seventh and the chances of qualifying for the World Cup are beginning to dwindle.

Quintero could not be due to injury in these two games. So he regretted what his teammates went through: “Undoubtedly it is a very difficult situation. It makes me very sad, but it also motivates me”, said ‘Juanfer’.

“I think in the end, we have to reverse a situation, we have an opportunity to play two games and see if we get other results, this is football. In difficult times you have to show character, you have to show your face. This is how we should live this sport”, added Quintero, who hopes to be called up against Bolivia and Venezuela, in the last two dates of the Qualifiers, which will be played in March.