Judge of Venezuela hands over headquarters of the newspaper El Nacional to Diosdado Cabello

In an irregular and clandestine judicial auction, carried out in contravention of all the procedural rules that Venezuelan law requires to be complied with to carry out this type of act, the Third Court of First Instance Civil, Commercial, Transit and Banking of the Metropolitan Area of Caracas, in charge of Judge Lisbeth del Carmen Amoroso Hidrobo, sister of Nicolás Maduro’s comptroller general, Elvis Amoroso Hidrobo, on January 27 of this year, without having regularly published the auction posters in which they must be publicly informed the day, time and minimum amount for the interested parties to make their offers, with their backs to The National and his judicial representative, and without the presence of any witness but only the plaintiff’s attorney, Alejandro Castillo Soto, directly awarded the ownership of the headquarters of El Nacional and the plots of land on which it is built, to Diosdado Cabello. Rondon.

With this illegal adjudication, which due to the irregular manner in which it was executed, could well be described as “judicial robbery”, part of the sentence imposed on this newspaper is completed, for the alleged moral damages caused, when in the legitimate exercise of its journalism of investigation, this newspaper transcribed an article from the Spanish newspaper ABC where it was stated that US officials were investigating Cabello for alleged links to drug trafficking. Note that the defamation trial for the published note never advanced, they did not even attach the clipping of the news that appeared on ABC, and they never took into account that based on that investigation, the DEA established a reward of 10 million dollars for that person who collaborate with the capture of Hair.

Embargo. On May 14, the headquarters of El Nacional was expropriated by the government of Nicolás Maduro, after Diosdado Cabello filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit for moral damages against the media outlet.

Dispossession of the headquarters of El Nacional

It is noteworthy that the initial compensation against El Nacional, which had been agreed in favor of Cabello and he had accepted, consequently remaining firm and with the value of res judicata, since 2018, for the amount of 10,000 sovereign bolivars, today 0 .1 digital bolivars, was untimely modified, as a result of an unfounded ruling by the Civil Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, which transformed the amount of the final sentence into the unlikely and unusual figure of 237,000 petros, which in exchange for At that time it was equivalent to 13 million dollars, which, suspiciously, happened just at the moment that Cabello was appointed president of the special commission for the conduct of the judicial revolution in the entire Venezuelan justice system.

In this way, the dispossession or judicial outburst that El Nacional is the victim of from its natural headquarters, litigating against Cabello, right in the court of the sister of the Comptroller General of the Republic, all to defend the truth.

agv