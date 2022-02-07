According to a source close to the actress, Julia Fox wants Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to settle their differences. After the intense scandal in which the ex-partner was publicly involved by the rapper’s comments, what West’s new partner thinks came to light.

Last February 4 kanye-west posted on his Instagram account what he could do about kim kardashian for allowing her daughter North West to have a TikTok account without her consent. Public opinion was divided as to which of the two parents was right, although most felt that the matter should be kept private.

Julia Fox thinks Kanye West and Kim Kardashian should settle their differences for the sake of their children

Julia Fox has been very understanding about her boyfriend Kanye West’s position, however, she believes that it would be best if they settled their differences for the sake of their children. The actress understands the subject well because she shares a son with her ex-partner, Peter Artemiev.

“Julia has been through that before, so she understands that divorces can be disastrous and when children are involved it becomes almost impossible. She just wants her problems solved”, confessed a source close to Julia Fox to Page Six.

The source also revealed that the “Diamonds in the Rough” actress believes that: “It’s a bit strange and a lot of coincidence that after every big outing they have in the press, something like this happens”.

On February 2, Kanye West and Julia Fox were seen very happy celebrating the actress’s birthday. The rapper also gave an expensive gift to his girlfriend and his closest female friends.