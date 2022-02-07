Julián Gil and Georgina Rodriguez: what happened, why did they remove their scene in Soy Georgina from Netflix | Cristiano Ronaldo | Cinema and series

Netflix has premiered its new title Soy Georgina, a docuseries in reality show format with which it brings us closer to the lifestyle of Georgina Rodriguez. In this production, the streamer also reveals what the model’s current relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo; however, a comment from the actor Julian Gil has unleashed divided opinions on the trust that the Manchester United star would have for his partner.

The Argentine actor revealed in an interview with the program El gordo y la flaca that he was going to have more than one appearance in the docuseries, but that the idea was eliminated due to alleged jealousy of the soccer star.

YOU CAN SEE: Through my window: what is it about, cast and everything about the Netflix youth tape

Promotional poster for Soy Georgina with Georgina Rodríguez on Netflix. Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

What did Julián Gil say?

During his interview with the aforementioned Univisión program, the 51-year-old interpreter began to analyze a scene from I’m Georgina when he revealed that he was in said sequence, although he was out of focus, which caused intrigue in the presenters.

He then indicated that the original idea was for him to be with Georgina Rodríguez throughout the series, but that the idea was discarded at the alleged request of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“What happens is that I was hired for the six chapters and There has been an issue of jealousy of Mr. Ronaldo towards me and they took me out of the series Julian Gil said.

Julián Gil Beltrán is a Puerto Rican-Argentine actor, model, businessman, and television host. Photo: Julian Gil/ Instagram

However, the actor was quick to clarify that it was just a joke and that he was not planned to appear in every episode. Julián Gil appears briefly in Soy Georgina, having a cameo in the final episode. when it coincides with the model at an event held in Spain last year.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: Will Muriel face her mother Rosario Montes for Juan David?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s appearances

The protagonist’s boyfriend does appear in several chapters giving details about how they met and how he managed to win her over.

“It was fun because I was waiting for her outside the store in these flashy cars that I have… and we would go home and there we would get into our own world,” she narrates in the interviews that appear in the Netflix docuseries, where she highlights that she is “the love of his life”.

He adds that he likes the maturity of Georgina, who is now expecting twins.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez describe the moment they ‘clicked’ in the Netflix docuseries Soy Georgina. Photo: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez/Cristiano Ronaldo

The ‘click’ according to Georgina Rodríguez

“The day I met Cristiano was a summer Thursday,” explains the Argentine-Spanish model and businesswoman. Georgina was working in a Gucci store when she first ran into the Manchester United footballer.

“And when I’m leaving the store I see a very handsome man almost two meters tall accompanied by a boy and some friends,” he says. ‘Gio’ explains that he felt a lot of shame to the point that he didn’t even want to look at ‘CR7’. “I started to feel like little tickles in the stomach,” details the model.

Georgina Rodríguez with Cristiano Ronaldo and their children. Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

How old is Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodríguez is a model and businesswoman born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 27, 1994. In that sense, her current age is 28 years old.

Georgina Rodríguez ignores criticism of her series

Jesús Hernández spoke with The Sun and revealed that his niece disregarded his entire family after starting a relationship with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

“She may feel ashamed and consider herself better than us because we don’t live in the same luxuries. But I have never asked him for anything. She has only called us once or twice since it came to light that she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo, ”said Georgina’s mother’s brother.

What will Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in the show be like?

Everything Cristiano Ronaldo touches turns gold, as his partner Georgina Rodríguez recognizes for Netflix: “I am 27 years old and 5 years ago my life changed. The day I met Cristiano was a Thursday in the summer, coming out of the store a gorgeous man almost 2 meters tall appears…”. In ‘I am Georgina’, the Portuguese will have an active participation, but from a vision of who Georgina is and her relationship with the father of her children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: Netflix

How many children does Cristiano Ronaldo have in total?

The soccer player is already the father of a large family with four other children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 11, the twins Mateo and Eva, and Alana Martina, who arrived in June 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his children on a paradisiacal beach. Photo: Instagram

I am Georgina will have part second season

In the first season, Georgina Rodríguez confirms that there will be more episodes of the reality show. This is not a surprise given that the series was a success on Netflix.

What happened to Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil?

The actors at one point were a couple and from their love their son Matías Gregorio Gil De Sousa was born. After separating, Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil began a legal battle, which lasted many months, becoming a very media event, for the custody of her son.

Finally, Marjorie de Sousa won and got full custody of Matías. Now Julián Gil is in charge of financial support.