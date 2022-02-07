Just like Michael Jackson: man causes a stir for being identical to “The King of Pop”

Fabio Jackson, 28, has drawn attention on social media for his resemblance to singer Michael Jackson. The young man assures that he has not undergone any cosmetic surgery, in addition, he has shared in social networks photographs since I was a child.

It should be noted that the young man from the United Kingdom has been singled out for surgery to look like the King of Pop. He has also posted a video on TikTok to show that no changes have been made to his face.

This video has more than 1.7 million views. “The comparisons to Michael have been going on from high school to college and then college, now they are more and more frequent. FI was bullied at school because I looked so much like Michael. It was difficult”, he mentioned.

Fabio has more than 430 thousand followers on TikTok, In said social network there are followers who support him and others criticize him considering that he has undergone operations to look like the singer.

In a clip that he shared on said social network, he referred: “As you can see in my video, nothing has changed in my appearance. I just grew up, my jaw has widened, my teeth have changed, my eyes are still the same, and yes, I still have long hair like Michael.”

Michael Jackson is one of the most imitated celebrities in the world, for example, in Spain a boy has also shown the great resemblance he has with the King of Pop.

The popularity of the Spanish imitator, Sergio Cortés, began after his girlfriend also shared a photo on social networks, which meant that he attended television programs in his country or was invited to events abroad.

