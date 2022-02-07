Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott become parents for the second time: PHOTO

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on Sunday. These are all the details. The Kardashian-Jenner family has a new member with Kylie’s baby who is already a mother for the second time.

She and Travis Scott They already have a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi who has also been a sensation on social networks. It was through her Instagram account that the businesswoman gave the news to her followers and welcomed her new baby.

The new baby of the Kardashian family

In addition, he is another of the luckiest children in the world because he was born on February 2, 2022 as his mother referred to in the post.

depending on the medium Page Six It is about a boy who will be Stormi’s little brother. On several occasions, the billionaire has made it clear that she would like to have a large family.

That is why it is not ruled out that he still has many children in the following years. Stormy she was born in 2018 and this second baby would only be four years apart from her.

During your pregnancy, Kylie Jenner She shared photos of her baby bomp on Instagram in sexy and chic outfits, putting a spin on maternity wear.

