Landmark of Cuban medicine: The second life of Annalie

In the corridors of the José Luis Miranda Children’s Hospital in Santa Clara, the crying of a girl is often heard. On other occasions, each one of those sobs means a warning sign for those who have dozens of lives in her care, but Today is a cause for joy.

The crying comes from Annalie’s cubicle, a baby barely 49 days old who defeated death, even when it seemed impossible. Her story is a milestone in Cuban medicine.

Lisyanet Marrero Pérez, her mother, has lived the last few weeks between fears and joys. In mid-January she arrived at the Villa Clara children’s hospital with her little girl in her arms. The grandfather had tested positive for a rapid test to detect COVID-19 and the little girl had a slight cold. Right there the battle began.

Dr. Jesús Sánchez Pérez, director of the Santa Clara health institution, remembers those days very well. “One of our doctors discovered that the girl was not breathing normally, so we proceeded to perform a chest X-ray. There we discovered a significant mediastinal widening that had nothing to do with COVID-19 “point.

A few hours later, the result of the PCR confirmed those suspicions. Annalie was not infected by the new coronavirus, but something was not right. Accustomed to saving lives, the doctors at the hospital wasted no time and you They performed an echocardiogram and an ultrasound to delve into that strange image right in the middle of the chest.

What they found left them perplexed: a teratoma that compressed vital structures such as the heart, airways, and large blood vessels located in the center of the chest. Dr. Abel Armenteros, neonatal surgeon and head of that service in the central region of Cuba, sums it up in a simple way: “a benign tumor that, due to the compression it performed on vital organs, behaved as malignant.”

Soon the doctors realized that Annalie couldn’t live with that lump under her breast.but they discovered the magnitude of the problem when right there, while doing other studies, suffered cardiac arrest. Then time was turned upside down for everyone. Intubate her, attach that little body to an artificial respirator, sedate her, and in the middle of all that, deal with the uncertainty of what to do.

“We had no experience in this type of operation, because It is a rare phenomenon in neonatal patients.. We consulted with the National Pediatric Intensive Care Group, as well as with the coordination of the Maternal-Child Program. It was very risky to move a baby in her condition to Havana, so the final decision was to reinforce our surgical team and perform the operation here”explains the director of the children’s hospital in Villa Clara.

Easy to say, but in just hours the team had to adjust every detail. For nurses, anesthesiologists, technicians, surgeons, and the rest of the support staff, it would be the first time. A debut that did not admit mistakes. Until that moment, in Cuba there were no reports of an operation of this type in neonatal patients. It was success or death.

Two specialists from the William Soler National Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiosurgery Center, led by its director, Dr. Eugenio Selman-Housein, arrived in Santa Clara to support the procedure. In the operation it was necessary to open the sternumwhich could compromise blood vessels and heart structures in that area, and any support was essential.

For the mother, Lisyanet Marrero, these were not easy hours. “The doctors spoke very clearly to me. My girl could even die on the way between the living room and the living room, but they always encouraged me. They told me that as soon as the specialists from Havana arrived, we would do the operation. That didn’t even take a day,” he notes.

Meanwhile, for Dr. Abel Armenteros, head of the large team that took on the complex surgery, the hour and a half in the room meant an immense challenge. According to him, when they arrived at the tumor they verified with their own eyes all the danger that they had already warned about from the previous tests: the mass was already displacing the heart and compressing other vital structures.

“We removed the entire tumor and found that there were no other lesions in the chest cavity. Then everything was to avoid complications in the immediate and late postoperative period. If we had not found this mass, it would have been a cause of sudden death in a very short time”, he adds without forgetting an essential idea: “The whole team, absolutely everything, gave their best to save this baby.”

After that unforgettable Saturday, there were days of antibiotics and extreme care in the intensive care unit. Behind the glass, the large group that saved his life followed his evolution hour by hour. Annalie was crying again, and her mother was crying with her.

“I never lost faith that these doctors saved my little girl. Whether it was a nurse, an assistant, anyone, I always asked God to give them strength so that my baby would not leave this world. There are no words to express what it feels like to see my girl healthy here with me, wanting to live and fighting.”he assures.

Several days have passed and Annalie no longer needs antibiotics. The wound, almost as long as half his body, heals more and more. The mother smiles again. The medical team breathes calmly. “We have already adopted this girl,” they say. At any moment both will return home. Even if Liz Yanet assures that her girl has an important visit left.

“When she is older she will have to come to this hospital to meet everyone,” she confesses. Sit down with each of the people who have cared for her and thank them for the great things they did for her.”

And while Annalie grows up, she plays, goes to school, sings, runs, she will touch her chest and feel under that distant wound the beating of a heart as big as that of the men and women who they gave him, by dint of intelligence and humanism, his entire future.

