Latina women are the most affected by mental health problems in New York, says study | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

the week that is 1888nycwell. cheaper personcall and they will talk to youyour language.adriana: the publicationspecial report on theimpact it has to the middle ofwomen with depression andanxiety.this report found thatLatinas are the most affected.we have found figures that haverevealed very important.about 42% of thewomen versus whitesaws to black that aresuffering from this kind ofmental problems.how do you get to see thisreality so special?>> the census did a surveyit’s towards this year about theimpact of the pandemic.symptoms of depression, anxietyand find the fact that the42% of Latina women innew york and the areasubway with children at home werereporting symptoms ofanxiety, depressionwe wonder about this figureso scarywe have to see where it comes fromthat.search for organizationsThey are working on that issue.adriana: there has been 56% ofmothers who are left withoutwork during the pandemic.they have no one to take care of theirchildren.What factors did they find asdecisive for ourpeople?>> there are economic problems,Latin women were inthe center of impactpandemic.of the economic impact, manythey lost their job.they started working without havingwhere to leave your children.there is a lot of disconnection.the same people thatI needed moreone of those problems isidiom.many Latinos even speakSpanish and indigenous languages.it is also the issue of the statemigratory.it was much harder to findHelp when you don’t have a