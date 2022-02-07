LeBron James’ heartbreaking words on Tom Brady’s retirement

With Tom Brady retiring, the most anticipated word in the NBA was from another GOAT, LeBron James, who left a sad message about his reaction.

This week was one of the most exciting that can be remembered in the National Football League (NFL) because Tom Brady announced his official retirement from the league after 22 seasons with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Y New England Patriots. Greetings came in droves.

First they were those of companions, legends and friends of the quarterback. He received messages from former players like Peyton Manning or his great allies julian edelman Y Rob Gronkowski. However, this Saturday was Lebron James who expressed what this moment meant to him.

James is a recognized fan of the NFL and has never hidden it. In fact, he was close to playing in the league and even had a contract offer from Dallas Cowboys. For one of basketball’s GOATs, the football GOAT meant a lot and his goodbye from the sport hit him hard.

LeBron James and his message about Tom Brady’s retirement

After not commenting during the week, he was asked about it after the victory of Los Angeles Lakers before the Knicks. “Personally, I was very shocked when I saw it.. I was one of those who didn’t say anything when the first ad came out. I didn’t retweet anything. I said nothing. Because I wanted to be sure to hear it straight from him.”James began.

“He is a person who has been a motivating factor for me in recent years. See what he can do at his age. Always being a team leader. Even at his age, people gravitated towards him. His energy, how he prepares. Stuff like that. A small part of me was definitely gone when Brady decided to retire., that is sure”, finished The king, which left a totally heartbreaking sentence.