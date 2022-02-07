Lies and opacity behind the organization of the San Remo Music Awards in Cuba

That there is no connection between the festival San Remo Music Awards convened in Cuba and the Italian Festival di Sanremothat the prestige of the first one is practically nil and that the one who will put most of the money for its realization is the Cuban State were some of the information revealed by an investigation of the musical magazine AM-PM Magazine.

Beyond bearing the same name, it is not possible to find any type of relationship between both festivals except for the statements of its organizers, the Cuban musician Jorge Luis Robaina and the Italian businessman Nicola Convertino, who have tried to link it with the prestigious Italian event.

Too the Cuban state press contributed to spreading the false informationbecause the portal itself Cubadebate He spoke of the organization for the first time in Latin America of the “prestigious Italian contest that has launched artists of the stature of Laura Pausini and Eros Ramazzotti”.

Everything indicates that the “manager” with whom the musicians who resigned say they have negotiated is Jorge Luis Robainadirector of the musical group Karamba, who serves as artistic director of the event and has been seen on several occasions accompanying the first lady, Lis Cuesta.

According to statements by Robaina collected by Cubadebatethe festival was previously held in places like Moscow, Uzbekistan and Tunisia, howeverit is not possible to find references to the development of the event in the press of the cities mentioned.

The author of the investigation published by the musical magazine only found mentions to the San Remo Music Awards in a group of low-impact blogs and the social networks of the festival itself.

Beyond those blogs, There are only references to the San Remo Music Awards on the internet on a page created in 2018 with the aim of announcing the realization of an edition of the event in China, with a mere 234 followers, and another page of San Remo Music Awards Italy, with a greater number of followers, but with hardly any interactions.

Everything indicates that it is the Cuban State that covers the expenses of the festivalbecause despite the fact that the information in this regard is almost nil, the Cuban News Agency said on April 21 that “the meeting is organized by the EGREM.”

In addition, the state media revealed that the organization of the event “It is sponsored by Cuban entities such as MINCULT and the Cuban Institute of Music and other institutions of the Culture sector participate, among them the National Council of Plastic Arts”.

“They participate as co-sponsors of this event, in addition, the ministries of sightseeing and Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, as well as other Cuban organizations and institutions related to the themes of the meeting,” he added.

Too Jorge Luis Robaina told Cubadebate that it is the EGREM that assumes the organization of the event on the institutional side.

About the Italian businessman Nicola Convertino, who is given the category of “patron” of the event, it is very difficult to find accurate information.

A biography written by himself or someone on his behalf shows him as a “plastic artist, geologist, manager, cultural promoter, television producer, event organizer, scholar of the occult arts, with a long career in the cultural sector, particularly in television and music.”

The companies that appear registered in your nameaccording to the investigation of the media outlet, are inactive or have minimal activityas is the case of Nicola Convertino Management Ltd, registered in the United Kingdom and which has delayed payments and could soon disappear.

Insonnia Agency, another company on behalf of Convertino, He has only made some modest releases on music platforms, while in the companies San Remo Music Ltd and San Remo Music Awards Latin America, Puerto Rico. Corp his name does not appear.

According to a video posted on Youtube, the Italian businessman has been trying to insert the music festival in Latin America for yearswithout success so far.

Apparently the Cuban Government, rather than offering a cultural spectacle to the population of the Island, hoped with the San Remo Music Awards to attract tourism and business opportunities to the country, with an economy in crisis since 2019.

According to a note published by the portal Have a good trip to Cuba, the organizers of the San Remo Music Awards spread different tour packages for the Hotel Nacional, the Iberostar Parque Central, the NH Capri and the Vedado-St. John’s with prices between $2,000 and $300.

According to the Travel Trade Caribbean page, the festival would also be made up of culinary, fashion and business fairs.

It is curious that the main figures involved in the organization of the event, such as the first lady Lis Cuesta, coordinator of the Events Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Robaina and Convertino, have not ruled on the cancellations of the main artists that would participate in the contest.

Neither the Cuban cultural institutions, which had been announcing the event for months, nor the platforms of the festival itself, have reacted officially to the cancellation of eight artists Until now.