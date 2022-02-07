Local firm seeks to break into the metaverse

The one in the metaverse is a race that began and will not stop. When Facebook decided to change its name to Meta, it laid the first stone on a path that everyone is progressively joining. Hyundai, Microsoft, Riot Games, among other big technology and video game companies, have shown interest in the topic and have started their own foray into the area. In fact, there are some companies like Niantic that have launched their own resource packs so that those interested can develop their own applications.

But it was a matter of time. Video games, social networks, food or beauty companies are looking to take the big leap. In fact, at CES 2022 itself, the great technology fair that takes place every year in the United States, hundreds of firms demonstrated their legitimate interest in this type of platform. Trying on clothes without even taking the garment with your hands, seeing how makeup would look on a certain face, among other things, were part of it, and there were even those who suggested that, through digital twins at home, you could hug a pet without even being the same place.

In any case, the concept of “Metaverse” is one in constant change and growth. For the same reason, there are local initiatives that are working on their arrival in the metaverse, such as Nexoplay, an online platform and media outlet that broadcasts and produces content related to e-sports and gaming.

According to Jaime Boetsch, CEO and co-founder of the firm, whose main screen is Twitch, they have noticed with great interest how brands can become part of what is being played in a more organic way. And that is essential, says the executive, to reach users. “What is seen most in the audiovisual world is the typical ‘Let’s go to a commercial break’ or an elaborate phrase with which branded content is made, but the metaverse offers other possibilities,” he says. It is precisely video games, he posits, that serve as a gateway to this new world, because it is precisely there where users have been able to develop a second life.

Nexoplay is a platform that offers content specifically oriented to the e-sports and gaming sector.

There are studies, says Boetsch, that show that 75% of the young people of the so-called Generation Z not only do not have problems with advertising in video games, but the fact that there are real associated brands gives a greater sense of reality to the product. . And exemplifies. “That the car brands are real, that the soccer players are the ones that exist in the real team, and that sense of reality also applies to brands and sponsors in general,” she says. So, they started working together with an agency to see the possibilities of incorporating brands into metaverse experiences.

When it comes to online tournaments, for example, and that can be broadcast through different platforms -obviously the main one is Twitch, where there is a large and captivating gamer community-, the first step would be with the incorporation of brands to these instances . One of the cases with which he graphs is that of “Rocket League”, a soccer video game but with cars. It would suffice, says the executive, that the game cars were “branded” with a respective brand. Something like what happens in real life races, when different firms sponsor a runner.

“Rocket League” is a video game that mixes cars and soccer. In case you want to bring the brands closer to the users, in this case, the cars could be sponsored by a firm and make the gaming experience closer to reality.

Another of the examples that he gives, and that is a personal case and that they have presented to a well-known clinic in the country, is that of being able to include the health center as if it were the brand of a first-aid kit in a video game, as for example it could be in “PUBG: Battlegrounds” -or “PUBG”, as it is popularly known-. “As today an advertisement can be georeferenced according to the location in which the user is, there is no limitation. We do not have any limit to be able to put together the experience at the Latin American level and some of these things are designed for the entire Southern Cone”, says the CEO of Nexoplay.

Some of the possibilities that the metaverse will provide -although it is already doing so-, in addition to allowing brands to appear in some video games, are holding concerts, social or work meetings, attending talks or classes, among other things. Some of these occasions the users will use avatars, but in others they will only be spectators. For example, Meta -a group to which Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp belongs- has already held online concerts during these months, although with little attendance. In some they were recordings of presentations and that could be viewed immersively with Oculus Quest 2 glasses, but others were with avatars and representations.

It is a matter of time for these platforms and resources to become widespread and it is now that brands and different companies must begin to work on how they will land -if they find it necessary- to these technologies. And, in fact, there are companies that, like PlayStation, have said in recent days that the idea of ​​​​the metaverse is not entirely attractive to them.

In any case, Nexoplay is in talks with companies in the food and beauty area, among others, in order to start working on metaverse experiences and launch the first one next March. Although he cannot say much about it, because they are working on it -“in stage zero”, says Boetsch repeatedly-. In spite of that, the desire is there and it reflects that this new technology begins to be developed already in the national territory.

What experiences of this type promise, and on which Boetsch is already working together with the team, are immersive, multi-sensory and multi-platform opportunities that, in that sense, will provide brands with new and diverse opportunities to approach more fully to your potential users or customers.

One of the qualities of Nexoplay, says Boetsch, is that in the same way that they can carry out experiences according to the users’ georeference, part of the spaces that they have in their usual programming on their platform are not even led by “faces”. ” local, but they enjoy talent from outside Chile. Today, he states, they are “in something super good” after having their first year of starting the project. They had two big championships “and that were like two virtual Lollapalooza with a lot of people and more than seven million reach”, called “Gamer Weekend”.

In its first year, the platform billed about US$350 thousand dollars. Two of their “Gamer Weekends” were among the most successful events and this year they intend to hold another two meetings.

They are currently in two local cable operators, but they intend to expand at a national level and are negotiating their arrival at other chains in Latin America. “We know that the e-sports and gamer product is working well,” the executive assumes, adding that for this year they have planned a series of university tournaments with different video games and two other versions of their “Gamer Weekend” in July and December. .

In their first year, they billed about US$350,000 and by 2022 they expect to grow 40% and increase their reach with Generation Z by 60%. In the future, they intend to broadcast at least three international leagues, in addition to generating their own , while in parallel they will continue to generate multiplatform content expressly linked to e-sports and gaming.