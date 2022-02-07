López, medical director of Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar

Cristina Lopez Rivas.

New stage in Hospital Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar. The Los Barrios hospital has announced the incorporation of Christina Lopez Rivas to the medical management of the hospital and the Quirónsalud Algeciras Medical Center, attached to the management.

In the selection process for Cristina López Rivas, the His transversal experience in the health sector. A curriculum characterized by the combination of the exercise of the medical profession and health management in senior management positions. Recently incorporated into the Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar hospital care project, Rivas has underlined the human asset of the Campogibraltareño health center and the potential of a hospital that has just opened two new floors in its firm commitment to offering quality care in the region.

“For me it is a privilege to assume the direction of the reference private center in the Campo de Gibraltar. My professional objectives are aligned with those of the Quirónsalud group in the area, these being the improvement of the healthcare model, its consolidation and growth. In addition, for this, I have a highly committed and focused workforce in patient care, with which working as a team will lead us to achieve these goals”, he pointed out.

Career path

Lopez Rivas is Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Córdoba. City in which he completed his training with the development of his residency in Family Medicine and Surgery as well as a Specialized master’s degree in Urgencies and Emergencies. Precisely, his first work experience was developed in this field as an ambulance and helicopter assistance doctor in 061. Work he carried out from 2011 to 2016, the year in which he assumed the management of the public health program Salud Responde as project manager.

Later, in 2018, she was named assistance director of Hospital La Janda (Vejer de la Frontera) carrying out the opening and commissioning of said center. He has held this position until a few days ago, when his selection for the position of Medical Director at the Hospital Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar was confirmed.