Lorenzo Méndez assures that Chiquis Rivera’s new mansion belongs to him

The drama in the Rivera family seems to never stop. Now the information that Lorenzo Méndez assures that Chiquis Rivera’s new mansion in Indian Springs, California, it’s also his.

This began to spread after Méndez shared an image of the property’s facade on his Instagram and write: “Take a look at my new house. We are still married. They know what it is.”

In the program “Gossip No Like” hosted by elisa beristain Y Javier Ceriani this was talked about, Beristain agreed with Méndez a little because both are still married despite having been separated for months.

Journalist questioned the way in which the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera acquired this mansion of more than $3 million dollars, because the purchase of real estate involves a series of legal steps that could not be skipped or lied about their marital status.

The mansion in question dates from 2016 and has an extension of 5,685 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, six bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, laundry room, garage with capacity for three vehicles and other amenities.

Its exterior is a 2.05-acre lot of extensive green areas with a terrace, swimming pool, spa area, jacuzzi, bonfire, children’s area, fountain and more spaces ideal for enjoying solitary or family afternoons.

