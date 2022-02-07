Luis Miguel, La Bikina and the sad legend that would inspire her

Luis Miguel and the story behind La Bikina, the success of the Sun | Instagram

Luis Miguel, one of the best-selling Latin artists of the 1990s, played “The bikina“, one of his greatest hits, but who composed this song and how did it come into the hands of “Sun of Mexico“? We tell you a bit of his story.

Among the vast discography of singerLuis Miguel, one of his great successes include songs like “La Bikina” a song that although it has been part of a cover of many figures, the “puerto rican“He made it a hit with his performance.

As is known, during his career, Luis Miguelowes its success to songs from various authors, the “record producer” has performed songs by Armando Manzanero, Kiko Cibrián, Manuel Alejandro, among many other names are also Ruben Fuentes.









The violinist and “composer” who stood out between the 40s and 50s composed songs that “LuisMi” has included in his repertoire: “Sabés una cosa”, “Cien años” and “La Bikina”, are some of the most popular in the voice of the “Puerto Rican”.

Particularly, “La Bikina”, lyrics that for many have become a success in the voice of “discographic producer” who has interpreted it over and over again in the midst of his presentations and his list of albums such as the album “Vivo”.

It was the third record material of the famous 51-year-old filmed in the concert hall of the Coca-Cola Auditorium in Monterrey.

The legacy of Rubén Fuentes, who left last Saturday, February 5 at the age of 95, sounds loud every September 15, his lyrics, which also include “El Son de la Negra” have been heard in various voices, from Lucha Villa , Sonia La Única, Alberto Vázquez including the also “king of boleros”.

Some information about the identity of the protagonist is an unsolved mystery, however various versions circulate that would explain the inspiration of the author to achieve this letter.

One of those that circulate, points out that on one occasion, the composer would have gone for a walk to the beach with his son to see the sea, when the boy saw the women in the beach outfits, he mentioned that they should be called “bikini”.

Another of the myths that circulate refers to the fact that it is based on an epic of the Cristeros, 20 years ago in Mexico and in which a war between Catholics who defended their religion from the government originated.

One of the stories that have been woven around this topic is linked to a Mexican legend that arose in the state of Jalisco.

The version refers to an abandoned girl who was found by a peasant, who ultimately decided to leave her in a convent. When “Carmen” (how she was named) grew up, she lived through the time when the Cristero War broke out, legend has it that she was captured by Captain Humberto Ruíz who “locked her up and abused her” for 17 years

After a while the woman would be released and she walked through several towns until one day she met the captain again and walked with him, they say that after a night with him, she climbed a mountain and disappeared.

It should be remembered that some of the lines of the song speak of the suffering that a woman would experience