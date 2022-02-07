Mac Jones had an 80-yard touchdown and everyone freaked out in the Pro Bowl

In a game that was more for fun than anything else, Mac Jones celebrated an 80-yard touchdown and everyone went wild at the 2022 Pro Bowl. Even Tom Brady would scoff!

After being selected with the 15th pick in the first round by the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft 2021, Mac Jones took on the responsibility of being considered as Brady’s future replacement on the Pats. And he did not do badly in the first season!

With a solid defense and an offense that managed to win games with just three passes from Jones, the Patriots managed to qualify for the Playoffs and, despite losing in the Wild Card vs. Buffalo Bills, Jones managed to finish a season with numbers that led him to be selected for the Pro Bowl.

In Mac Jones’ first season in the NFL, the New England Patriots quarterback recorded 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. There is a future in Tom Brady’s former team with the protagonist of the play that drove everyone crazy Pro Bowl 2022.

Video: Mac Jones scored an 80-yard touchdown in the 2022 Pro Bowl

It was the last quarter of the 2022 Pro Bowl that would end up winning the American Conference over the National by 41 to 35 points when Mac Jones drove everyone crazy because he did one rushed for more than 80 yards, scored one touchdown and he began to celebrate with a dance the score that did not count because he had already been touched by an NFC defensive player. Even Tom Brady would laugh!