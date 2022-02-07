Marcell Ozuna and his wife renew their vows

Dominican batter Marcell Ozuna He has made headlines over the past year for reasons one might want to avoid, after being arrested and suspended by MLB for nearly all of last season for domestic violence. The truth is that the batsman of the Atlanta Braves had a great winter season by winning the LIDOM with the Cibao Giants and be runner-up in the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series, being perhaps their best batter.

Now, with his Caribbean campaign over, Ozuna has apparently made complete peace with his wife, Genesis Guzmán, since in a video shared through his Instagram account and in his stories, they “renewed” their wedding vows.

The truth is that the couple of Ozuna and Guzmán is at least problematic and toxic in a certain way due to the history of physical and verbal violence on the part of both towards the other, since in 2020, Genesis Guzmán would have been arrested for physically assaulting the player causing a head injury.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Braves batter was also arrested in 2021 for allegedly trying to strangle Genesis, an incident that ended up costing the Dominican the season.