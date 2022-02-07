Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of the list of the 10 richest men in the world

In just a couple of days, mark zuckerberg saw how close to USD 30 billion of his assets disappeared, due to the sharp drop in the price of the shares that he has had Goal in the last two days, which has meant a collapse in its stock market valuation of nearly USD 200 billion.

According to Forbes magazine, the technology entrepreneur went from having a net worth of USD 110 billion to USD 83.7 billion, according to data from the morning of Friday, February 4, 2022. This means Zuckerberg’s departure from the first 10 positions in the list of the richest men in the worldalthough it ranks 12th among the wealthiest.

The share price of Facebook plummeted after they published the latest results of the number of new users of the platform, which for the first time since it was launched, shows a stagnation and raises some questions about the future of the social media giant.

In addition to the large investments in his vision of the metaverse of the Internet and problems in its advertising business, the company predicted slower growth and reported its first drop in daily users worldwide.

Facebook has been characterized by an insatiable growth momentum, with almost 2 billion daily users, but the results highlighted the challenges facing the social network on several fronts.

Shares fell about 25% shortly after the open in New York last Thursday. “It was a disastrous quarter for Facebook and it clearly has a headwind over the next year,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Zuckerberg’s message

After the company’s crash on the stock market, the Meta CEO he joked that if he started crying, it wasn’t because of the news of the day. Her red, watery eyes were the result of a scratched cornea, she pointed out as she tried to lighten the mood in the middle of a virtual company-wide meeting.

Zuckerberg explained that the historic drop in stocks was the result of the weak revenue forecast of Meta in the current quarter, according to a person who attended and was not authorized to speak about it. It’s important to focus on growing Facebook’s short video product, she said.

Zuckerberg echoed his comments to investors the day before, telling employees the social media giant was facing an “unprecedented level of competition” with the rise of TikTok, the rival viral video platform. Meta’s Instagram app has a TikTok knockoff called Reels, which the company is now prioritizing.

Meta is already talking about ways to retain staff amid stock shortages. The giant of the social networks is thinking of extending the three-day holiday weekends, Zuckerberg said, responding to a question about extreme tiredness.

He also encouraged exhausted employees to use their vacation days. He added that, based on his life experience, the transition to a four-day work week all the time would not be productive.

Facebook employees, like many in the tech industry, tend to be heavily compensated through stock. The shares are exercisable on February 15 and the annual bonuses arrive in March, both of which could be factors in the possible decisions of the workers to leave, according to another person familiar with the company’s plans.