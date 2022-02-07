Masks and exams required at New York Fashion Week

By Alicia Powell

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) – This season, fashionistas will have to deck out their outfits with mandatory face masks to attend New York Fashion Week, in compliance with strict COVID-19 protocols in place for shows. More smalls.

With a return to physical shows in September, following the virtual fashion weeks of the early pandemic, organizers are embracing a “new normal” mix of in-person and digital shows.

Designers including Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano will present their latest creations live during the event from February 11-16, according to IMG Fashion, which runs New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Others, such as Badgley Mischka and Tadashi Shoji, will present their creations in digital format, in order to take advantage of the increasing demand for luxury goods, as customers are spending money after lockdowns.

“It’s the new normal. This season masks will be required at all shows, as well as proof of vaccination,” Noah Kozlowski, director of designer relations and development at IMG Fashion, told Reuters.

“Those who meet the requirements to be vaccinated will have to show proof that they have been vaccinated. If not, they will have to present a PCR test carried out 48 hours before or an antigen test within six hours.”

Like last season, the guest lists are smaller, with an average of 200 spectators expected.

“The biggest challenge will be for those responsible for deciding who can attend the parades, as in all cases there will be a similar decrease in capacity as last season,” Kozlowski said.

After New York, the other fashion capitals, London, Milan and Paris, also have a busy schedule of in-person shows. (Reporting by Alicia Powell; writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing in Spanish by Vicente Valdivia/Gabriela Donoso)