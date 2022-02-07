Matthew Stafford looks to follow friend Clayton Kershaw by giving Los Angeles a title

Rams quarterback, childhood friend of Dodgers pitcher, hopes to end franchise championship drought

matthew stafford received a call this week from a childhood friend who knows something about long waits to win a sports title.

Clayton Kershaw expects to be on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium, where Stafford will lead the attack Los Angeles Rams (15-5) seeking to dispel a curse equal to the one Kershaw exorcised in 2020, when he was finally crowned with Los Angeles Dodgers from the same city in baseball.

Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw grew up together in the Dallas, Texas area. Getty Images

“He is excited for me, which I appreciate,” he said. Stafford with a smile. “We don’t talk much about what this is like or what to expect. His work is very different from mine, but he’s just excited. It’s nice to be doing this in the same city as him.”

Kershaw Y Stafford they grew up together in the Dallas metro area and attended Highland Park High School. There, Kershaw played on the American football team Stafford for a time.

Nearly 15 years after their lives and careers took different paths, Stafford Y Kershaw coincided in The Angels in 2021.

Y Stafford wait now follow the steps of Kershawwho won his first World Series title after turning 30, after a long career of work towards that goal.

Stafford will be at the forefront of the attack rams against the Cincinati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, with the opportunity to complete one of the best seasons by a quarterback in his first year with a new team. After spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford It has been the solution for a good part of the offensive problems of the rams since the beginning of last year, when he joined the team managed by Sean McVay.

Cooper Kupp and the other companions of Stafford have praised its effectiveness, and rams are ready to play their second superbowl in four seasons.

“He’s raised the bar for everyone around him,” McVay said after Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. “He’s made me a better coach. He’s made his teammates better. He’s a great person. I think you guys know that, if you’ve had a chance to interact with him. If you don’t support this kid, there’s something wrong with you.”

This ticket to superbowl not only validates the decision of Staffordof leaving Detroit, but also of McVay and general manager Les Snead, who undertook the complex operations to replace Jared Goff, who had not even begun to fulfill the lucrative four-year contract extension given to him by the rams.

Stafford He has thrown for 905 yards in the team’s first three playoff games. rams. If he gets 315 yards in the superbowlwill break the record for a single postseason, set by Eli Manning in 2011.

Not bad for a 33-year-old quarterback who had never won a playoff game before last month.

Kupp has become the most productive receiver in football, catching passes from Stafford. Just like Calvin Johnson did in Detroit with the same quarterback.

Stafford and Kupp have strengthened their ties with their so-called “Breakfast Club”. Both watch videos every morning at the training complex of the rams.

Stafford He has shown strong leadership and has been focused throughout the campaign of the ramsincluding a winless November in which multiple interceptions derailed the quarterback’s MVP candidacy.

Matthew Stafford, who had never won a playoff game, led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl. Getty Images

The quarterback has seized an opportunity that once seemed like it would never come. Before joining the ramsPerhaps the best moment of his football career was Georgia’s victory over Hawai’i in the 2008 Sugar Bowl to complete an 11-2 season.

Stafford he said he was honored this week when he was reminded that his last chance to play for a title was at Highland Park in 2005.

“Man, I was so young!” he commented with a smile. “I didn’t know much, but we ran really well that day. I didn’t throw a touchdown pass. We won 59-0, so we ran well, but I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. superbowl It’s going to be a different scenario, but at the same time, you just have to go out and enjoy the moment. I’m going to do that in a couple of weeks.”

Despite his inexperience in the playoffs, Stafford he’s quickly learning how to deal with the logistics of playing in February. Ticket requests have been handled by his wife, Kelly, while Stafford try to focus only on football.

Even if Kershaw does not end up attending the SoFi stands, Stafford You’ll be supported by friends and family who know the long road you’ve had to travel to make it to the top stage in Southern California.

“I have a lot of teammates and friends from high school who have come to playoff games and will come to this one as well,” he said. Stafford. “They’ve moved on with their lives, beyond football, and I’m still lucky to do this. It’s something very special.”