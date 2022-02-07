Mbappé finally pronounces on the possibility of signing for Real Madrid

The French Kylian Mbappe, ending contract with him paris st germain on June 30, he expressed this Sunday, after the 1-5 victory against Lille, that “he has not” “made” a decision about his future and about the Real Madrid.

In addition, he stated that, although he is already “free” to do what he wants, he is not going to “talk” to a rival like the white team, with whom his team will face in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

“No. My decision is not made. The fact of playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I’m free to do whatever I want right now, I’m not going to talk to a rival or do that kind of thing”, he told ‘Prime Video’, according to the French newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

And he added: “I’m focused on winning against Real Madrid, trying to make a difference and then we’ll see what happens”.

Mbappé ends his current contract with PSG on June 30. Since January 1 he has the right to sign with the team he wants for the next course and the name of Real Madrid, with whom the Paris team plays on February 15 in the first leg of the Champions League, has sounded insistently in recent months.

“Even though I am free to do what I want, I will not talk to the adversary”, pointed out the Gallic crack.