Meta has a new function to prevent sexual harassment in the metaverse

Meta employs a new feature to prevent bullying in the metaverse. (photo: Vanguard)

The bullying is one of the biggest problems in the real world, whether on the street or online; it’s something that everyone has to put up with, with some people being more susceptible than others, of course.

However, unlike the real world, at metaverse you can now control who can get close and how far; and all thanks to the latest addition of Goal to stop bullying in his metaverse.

The new functionality is enabled by default on the platform Horizon Worlds; In addition, it will also be present in the events service Horizon Venues.

This is the new function of Meta against harassment

With the new Meta proposal your profile picture will be protected by an invisible virtual fence. But don’t worry, you won’t be completely isolated; you can still connect with people through high fives and other greetings.

As Meta commented, this boundary system will create a 20-inch radius around avatars in the Metaverse; so a space of 1.20 meters will be created between each avatar. This feature replaces another where the user’s hand would disappear if they got too close to others during their VR experience.

Of course, you will not currently be able to opt out of the personal space feature. According to the company spokesperson, Kristina Millan, the system is designed to be in operation all the time.

In this way, Meta plans to create standardized standards throughout the Metaverse. However, a future in which users can customize the size of their own radius of protection.

File photo of a 3D print of the Meta logo. Nov 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

Violation of a user’s personal space will have two different reactions in the metaverse

1. The avatar of anyone who tries walk or teleport to your personal space I know will stop completely; leaving the only option to surround the user.

2. May browse the entire avatar; in this way, Meta prevents users block entrances or lock people in virtual spaces created with your personal space bubbles.

Metaverse. (photo: The World)

Meta commented at the bottom of his post that “virtual reality can and should be for anyone”. This is why they are looking to implement improvements and features that make the user experience more enjoyable in their metaverse.

Furthermore, they claim to believe that limits Personal displays are a great and powerful tool to demonstrate that even in virtual reality, people can comfortably interact.

This is not the first time that this type of protection has been seen for users. In other virtual reality services, such as Rec Room or VRChat, bubbles of personal space already exist; however, in these cases there are options to disable or resize them.

11-15-2021 Meta.. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is addressing security in the development of the metaverse as one of the most prominent areas, and considers that toxic environments pose an “existential risk” for this emerging technology. RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY META



Meta had the largest stock drop in US history; lowered 250 million dollars

The matrix of Facebook, Instagram Y WhatsApp se plummeted this Thursday 26% in US operations due to the poor results reported. Until yesterday’s cut, a decrease of USD31,000 million was registered, which was already painting to be historic.

Unfortunately for him multimillionaire mark zuckerberg the streak continued until this Friday, giving an accumulated about US$252 billion in loss of its market valueaccording to data from Bloomberg.

This becomes the biggest collapse in market value for any American company. However, there is no certainty that the losses will continue in the coming days, especially given the recent volatility that has affected technology shares on the Nasdaq.

