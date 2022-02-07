Meta threatens to close Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta -formerly Facebook- is, together with Google, one of the Internet giants that built and/or founded the online life that we know and use every day. Facebook and Instagram are among the largest social networks in existence, used daily by almost half of the world’s population. But they are also ‘weapons’ that Meta is using in a fight with Europe and its laws. A fight that is escalating.

Shut down Facebook and Instagram in the US

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has warned that it may have to withdraw many of its products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, from the European market if the company can no longer transfer European user data to the United States, following the Schrems II decision. In its annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submitted last week, Meta blamed the evolution of laws and regulations from European courts, regulators and legislative bodies, arguing that they are affecting “critical operations” of the company.

For Meta it is important the Privacy Shield or Privacy Shield, framework on which it is based for the transfer of data from Europe to the United States. That shield / framework was invalidated by the Court of Justice of the European Union (the CJEU) in July 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic.

“If a new transatlantic data transfer framework is not adopted and we cannot continue to use standard contractual clauses or other alternative means of transferring data from Europe to the United States, it is likely that we are unable to offer several of our most important products and services, such as Facebook and Instagram, in Europe“, indicates Meta in his writing. This decision “would materially and adversely affect” to the financial condition, business and results of operations of the company.

Bluff or real threat?

There is no doubt that wielding the closure of two networks such as Facebook and Instagram in Europe is cause for alarm in many cases. But to what extent is Meta’s threat real and to what extent is it a bluff? Remember that just last week, the company reported losses in daily users for the first time in its history. Meta shares fell sharply after reporting the loss of close to one million daily active users worldwide in Q4 2021.

The revelation accounted for the loss of more than 250,000 million dollars of the value of the company. In a conference call with investors, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was “proud” of the work the firm had done in 2021, but acknowledged that he faced stiff competition from rivals like TikTok. The company has invested $10 billion in its vision of an immersive virtual reality system, a variant of the metaverse concept. He warned that it faces “headwinds from both increased competition for people’s time and shifting commitment.”

410 million fewer users

In an affidavit filed with the Irish High Court in Dublin in September 2020, Facebook Ireland stated that the DPC’s order (not to send citizens’ data to the US) would force the company to stop provide their services in Europewhich would leave nearly 410 million people unable to use popular social media platforms. In May 2021, the Irish High Court dismissed Facebook’s attempt to block the CPD’s order and allowed the regulator to proceed with its investigation.

The CPD has yet to submit a final draft of its order to EU privacy regulators. If the bill passes, it could have a widespread impact on tech companies like Facebook, which have been conducting transatlantic business online and transferring user data from the EU to the United States. Meta states that the new rules and regulations could have “unfavorable results”, preventing the creation of new products and at the same time causing negative publicity and damage to the company’s reputation. They could also force the company to change or cease its current business operations.

Schrems II

Schrems II was a key judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). In July 2020, the ECJ ruled that the transatlantic Privacy Shield agreement between the EU and the United States was invalid, because it could not protect the data of European users from US surveillance mechanisms. However, the court allowed some tech companies like AWS and Google to use PPAs as a legal mechanism for data transfers, with some adjustments.

Meta relies on SCCs to transfer data today, but has warned that they could be subject to a “regulatory and judicial scrutiny”. The company claims that Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has submitted a draft ruling stating that Meta’s use of SCCs to transfer European data breaches the GDPR.

At the moment the pulse is cast. We’ll see how this all ends.