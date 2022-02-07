Meta threatens to withdraw them from the EU

Goal has once again threatened the European Union (EU) with withdrawing Facebook and Instagram of the community market. In a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mark Zuckerberg’s company has warned that the future of its platforms in the EU “could be compromised” If they do not reach an agreement with Brussels to share personal data of European users to U.S.

This document comes after a sentence, known as the Schrems II decisionissued in 2020 by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) which establishes that the mechanism for transferring personal data between the EU and the U.S It’s not valid.

The CJEU decided to annul this judgment considering that Washington it did not guarantee private treatment of the data of European citizens or that they would end up being used for mass surveillance.

Therefore, Goal estimates that if they cannot analyze these data as they have done up to now, they may have to close Facebook and Instagram on our continent. “If a new framework for transatlantic data transfer is not adopted and we cannot continue to rely on SCCS or other alternative means of data transfers from Europe to the United States, it is likely that we will not be able to offer a number of our products and major services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe, which would materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations,” they explain in the report.

Those responsible for communication Facebook They have not denied this information and are already considering that this could be a terrible damage for small businesses. As is supposed, it is a pressure strategy against European governments.

It is not a new strategy

It is not the first time that the company has made this mention in relation to the possibility of leaving the EU. In 2020, the company hinted that if the conditions were not right, they might have to stop operating in EU territory. European Union. What’s more, Facebook he also indicated that it was not a threat, but a reality.

Waiting for what the rest of the courts decide and the pronouncement of the European Data Protection Supervisor, on the table there would be different medium or long term solutionsas the companies of U.S must review the use of the data of its European users or reach a new agreement between Europe Y U.S for the transfer of information and data.