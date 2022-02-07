Meteorology certifies a new rain record for San Juan for this date

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan today, Saturday, issued a flash flood warning for several towns due to widespread rain activity with strong thunderstorms that is affecting much of the island.

At 11:00 am, Doppler radar estimated that an inch of rain had already fallen over the metropolitan area and between an inch and a half of additional rain is expected in the next few hours.

The SNM indicated, in the afternoon, that San Juan, at the station located at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, received a new rain record, registering 1.50 inches of precipitation in a 24-hour period. The previous record was 0.80 inches, set in 1998, for a day like today, February 5.

The towns under a flash flood warning are:

– Carolina and Trujillo Alto until 6:45 pm

– Dorado, Toa Alta, Vega Alta and Vega Baja until 7:30 p.m.

– Canovanas, Luquillo and Río Grande until 7:30 pm

The towns under a flash flood advisory are:

– – Bayamón, Cataño, San Juan and Guaynabo until 9:00 pm

The meteorologist Emmanuel Rodriguez explained earlier to The new day that although the cold front that caused rain yesterday, Friday, is over the waters of the Caribbean Sea, an area of ​​moisture that is released from the system continues to cause precipitation on the island.

“Due to a northeasterly wind flow, this humidity field is favored to continue causing numerous scattered showers”specified the expert by telephone.

Baldorioty de Castro avenue during a downpour over the San Juan area. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Rodríguez pointed out that although there may be moments of sunshine during the day, it is not ruled out that another day of stronger downpours that cause flooding will be generated in the afternoon.

The SNM placed in its weather outlook that the eastern half of the island and inland towns are at moderate risk of experiencing urban and small stream flooding, while the southwestern quadrant is at low risk.

“This rain that we expect today could be leaving dangerous conditions for drivers and as the sequence increases, after noon, we cannot rule out urban flooding or rapid flooding in the rivers”warned the meteorologist.

According to Doppler radar, between three inches of rain was received yesterday and a similar amount is expected for today, according to Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, The expert warned that the maritime conditions will be dangerous for swimmers.

“Maritime conditions are quite dangerous due to a swell from the north and an increase in wind speed. A warning for operators of small boats is in effect for all waters, except coastal waters from the south to the southwest, due to waves of eight to ten feet”, Rodríguez pointed out.

What’s more, There is a strong surf warning for the entire north coast from Rincón to Ceiba, including Culebra, for breaking waves of 12 to 17 feet. The meteorological agency does not rule out that coastal flooding is reported in the Condado and Ocean Park area due to these waves.

Likewise, there is a high risk of marine currents for the entire north coast of the island, including Vieques and Culebra.