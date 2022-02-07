Mexican businessman assures that bitcoin “is an incredible asset”

Ricardo Salinas, the third richest man in Mexico, during an interview for the Bitcoin Magazine, talks about his position regarding the Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency and fiat money and the facilities that the digital asset provides to society at a global level. general.

Ricardo Salinas currently has a fortune valued at over USD 13.6 billion and is the founder and CEO of “Grupo Salinas”. He claimed to be attracted to bitcoin a few years ago, which led him to make an investment and thanks to the efficient result, he assured that after that “of course you want to come back for more.”

Salinas considers that both bitcoin and the rest of the digital assets offer ease when managing them.

In a comparison with gold, the CEO of Grupo Salinas addressed certain qualities of the digital currency and said that “(…) you can buy and sell it much easier, you can transport it, it does not have storage costs. I mean he’s an incredible asset.”

However, it is public knowledge that all cryptoactives in general have a point against and that is their volatility, an issue that Ricardo addressed and commented that for this reason bitcoin was “difficult to manipulate” since it is fluctuating 24 hours a day. , every day. Like the rest of cryptocurrencies.

Social acceptance and rejection of Bitcoin

Many companies from various industries have decided to bet on this new digital financial era that has revolutionized the digital economy around the world and has had a great impact on a social level.

Such has been the social impact that despite there being people who do not directly belong to the world of the financial industry, they have still given the opportunity, for example, to bitcoin to be part of their daily economy.

But despite this, there is still a group that does not accept cryptocurrencies because they are not something physical and because they do not have entities such as a bank that supports them and keeps track of where the money comes from and the movements that are made. do with him.

Faced with this problem of handling a purely digital issue, it was also addressed by the Bitcoin Magazine interviewer, to which Ricardo Salinas contributed that “most people are familiar with credit cards, debit cards and so then they have access to digital money. It is not a big deal to consider Fiat money digital”

Although he clarified that a certain level of education is needed when it comes to the digital money of bitcoin and also a degree of sophistication. But he assured that it will be something that is achieved little by little as people get to know and see a little more of the benefits that bitcoin offers.

Bank power and government intervention

Every bank has the management and absolute power over the fiat money that each individual with an account in the bank has reserved there. And this was a point that Salinas addressed, since he has a bank and knows about the subject.

In this regard, Ricardo mentioned that the bank has all the power to confiscate, directly take away or freeze people’s money. He also made mention of the fact that all the fiat money that every individual has is 100% from the government.

Therefore, when trading bitcoin, digital money; neither the government nor the banks have any scope in this regard.

In addition, by not having any type of interference, it allows people to sell, buy or spend when they want and how they want; thus giving complete independence to each person in the management of their digital money.

