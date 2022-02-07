Miguel Layún clarifies what happened with the referees in the América vs Atlético San Luis match

Last night’s meeting between America club and the Athletic San Luis It was a nightmare for all azulcremas fans, since we saw a totally blurred Eagles team again and that was completely surpassed by its rival. The American Technician Santiago Solari He is showing that he has not found a way to make his players play well and that they are far from an optimum collective level.

As if that were not enough, the team continues to add casualties for various reasons, some elements have been injured and will be out of action for several weeks, in addition to the fact that expulsions continue to appear for the Santiago Solari. In all the matches of this championship, the America club He has ended up with one man less, an indication that things are not going well on the mental issue.

In the first meeting it was Roger Martinez and Solari himself, those who were expelled, but this was repeated with Federico Vinaswhich left us outnumbered in the last game against Atlas. Now it was the turn of the veteran side Miguel Layunwho received the red card after a reckless stomp on a rival footballer.

Layún ended up extremely upset by this situation, he was even caught on camera telling the referees that they are terrible, something that can have important consequences on the subject of his suspension matches. Fortunately, it didn’t take him long to think about it and therefore he sent a message to the fans of the America clubabout this situation.

Miguel Layún apologizes to the fans and the referees

Thus Miguel Layun He sent a message on his social networks, where he apologizes first of all to the fans of the America club, since his behavior is not the example that a professional footballer has to give. He also took the opportunity to apologize to the referees of the match, assuring that he respects his work and explained what his frustration was at that time.

In this way Miguel knows very well that he was wrong, although this mistake can cost him and the America club, since it is estimated that he could miss between 1 and 3 games, due to the issue that he messed with the referees of the match. Without a doubt, there is a crisis within the team, which is not seen when we can overcome it.