Miranda Rijnsburger, the woman who makes Julio Iglesias earn (more) money

Miranda Rijnsburger He has never wanted to be the center of attention. The woman who has shared her life with Julio Iglesias For more than three decades she has preferred to live far from the eye of the hurricane and there are few occasions that we have seen her on the cover of the artist’s main magazine, generally leaving him all the protagonism. The former Dutch model, who has an irresistible halo of mystery, is little given to speaking-she has barely broken her silence in an interview in which she recounted how her childhood was due to the debut in society of her daughters Christina and Victoria-, but it is actually the name that appears behind some of the companies that give the most benefits to the artist. Another mystery that is not well known.

Miranda Rijnsburger enjoys the house in Marbella every summer. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The discreet model and the Spanish singer met more than three decades ago at the Jakarta airport. “That’s going to be my wife,” Julio said as soon as he came across her. His was a crush and since then and until today, Miranda has become the ideal companion of July. He is by his side in good times and bad, like when he suffered a small domestic accident during confinement and preferred to stay a few months at his home in the Dominican Republic. “I have a splendid family, and a woman whom I love with all my soul.” Iglesias expressed a few months ago when there was talk of an alleged poor state of health of the singer, who has one of the most successful careers in history and who also has great successes in the real estate world both in Spain and across the pond and who has a fortune estimated at €850 millionaccording to Forbes magazine.

Miranda, a mysterious ‘landowner’

The family’s summers have always been in Marbella. In the four moons, the house in Ojén that the artist bought from Curro Romero, have enjoyed in the last 30 years the childhood of their five children and now of them as adults (except for little Guillermo, who is only 14 years old). Although it was Iglesias who acquired this spectacular property in the Sierra de Marbella with views of the mountains and the sea, the property belongs to Mirandaas they assured in La Razón a few months ago.

“The former model is one hundred percent shareholder of the company that manages the property Androselmo SL”, they affirmed in this medium. Apparently, this company, which was established in 1992 and is domiciled in Marbella, has assets of no less than 5.5 million euros net and has 10 employees who take care of keeping the house in perfect condition so that when the family arrives everything is in order.

“Spain, I will never leave here. Of all the houses I have around the world, My real home is Cuatro Lunas. How good it is to go to sleep there when I get off the stage!”, Said the artist about his house in Malaga. If one day the family wanted to sell it, they could do it for a not insignificant amount: about 145 million euros, a very high value. higher than what the artist paid when he bought it. And the house is worth it: it is located a few minutes from Puerto Banus, has more than 450 hectares of land, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a recording studio, a cellar for 2,000 bottles, three swimming pools, four guest houses and a heliport so that Julio and his children can land directly at their house. Miranda and the singer were married on the farm in a chapel inside in 2010.

Julio Iglesias’ wife leads a discreet life between the Dominican Republic, Marbella and Miami. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

In addition to this company, the discreet wife of Julio Iglesias is the administrator of a second: Bellevue Costa Sol SA in which “there are about ten hectares of land adjoining his house in Malaga”. We are talking about a huge security perimeter that surrounds the singer’s estate in Ojén. The company has its headquarters in the Salamanca district, in Madrid, and was created in 1999 with the corporate purpose of Construction of residential buildings It has assets of 4.6 million euros as of 2015, the last time that, according to Mujer Hoy, it presented its accounts.

Manager of your fortune

According to this medium and the journalist John Louis Galiacho, Miranda would manage the artist’s entire estate in Spain since 2007, just one year in which Julio left behind his real estate adventure in Valencia, where he had entered as an investor together with other partners for the construction of an Altea urbanization that included more than 200 chalets and a five-star hotel. Although that business did not end too well, the Iglesias have managed to invest with a good eye on the other side of the Atlantic.

In addition to the various properties in Dominican Republic, where the couple lives for a good part of the year and that Julio and his great friend, the designer Óscar de la Renta, turned into a luxury destination for millionaires and internationally famous artists, in the Bahamas it has a small island of its own and in Miami owns, in addition to his own house, several parcels on Indian Creek. It is a real residential bunke where only billionaires and tycoons live. Some time ago, Julio put those plots up for sale in four lots overlooking Byscaine Bay, the total value of which would reach $150 million.

One of the VIP shoppers was Ivanka Trump, who moved there a year ago after his father lost the US presidential election to Joe Biden. Donald Trump’s daughter acquired in 2021 one of the plots in the exclusive area for about 30 million euros. An amount that further enlarges the heritage of the Rijnsburger-Churches.

Miranda Rijnsburger in Front Row during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on July 08, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A life little is known about

Miranda Rijnsburger has always wanted to keep a low profile next to the great international star. She lives next to the artist in the Dominican Republic, although they spend a lot in Miami, where her children live almost all year. There are the twins Victoria and Cristina, and also Rodrigo -the only one who at the moment seems to want to follow in his father’s footsteps in the world of music-, Miguel (the eldest), who works in the real estate sector and has top hobbies such as underwater fishing, and the youngest of the house, Guillermo.

Julio, who will be 79 years old this year, lives straddling Punta Cana and Bahamas, where other artists like Lenny Kravitz own an island. In both places, he and Miranda lead a quiet life. They don’t leave the house too much and prefer the company of their closest friends to spending time in restaurants or trendy places. The sea is everything to them and they have a private beach in their three houses. Miranda he enjoys the company of his children and his horses. This is precisely the most well-known hobby of the Dutch woman and in her house in Marbella she has some stables to enjoy her great passion, which she also shares with her twin daughters. She also likes to play tennis, one of the favorite sports of her older children.

When they arrive in Marbella in the summer, both she and her daughters do not have much of a social life outside of Cuatro Lunas. They arrive without anyone knowing (although the young women often tell about it later on their social networks) by private plane. Last year she could hardly be seen dining at a well-known five-star hotel a few minutes from her house with a couple of good friends, like the stylist Ana Antica. A few years ago, it was normal to see Miranda taking her children to tennis classes or shopping in the exclusive stores of Puerto Banus, but in the last two years she prefers the tranquility of her home, her swimming pool and walking her dogs around the area dressed in comfortable clothes. One of the few times that we have seen her at an event was in 2019 when she attended the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid with her son Miguel de Ella.

