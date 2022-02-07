“More handsome and younger”: Alejandro Fernández changes his look again and compliments rain down on him

Alexander Fernandez has decided change his look again and this time he is showered with compliments pointing out how handsome and young he looks now. The singer published the process of change on his social networks and his admirers highlighted how good he looks.

In a short time “El foal” changed his appearance several times, from dyeing his gray hair, which his fans love and for which was severely criticizeduntil removing the long beard that had been allowed to grow for months.

The new look of Alejandro Fernandez

This time, Alexander Fernandez He boasted with a video posted on his official Instagram account that he said goodbye to his mustache. “Today I work in León and I will have to cut it off because if not people will see me and it will be very strange for the entire public to see me with this big mustache‘”, confessed the interpreter of “I dedicated myself to losing you”.

On February 4 and 5, Alejandro Fernández returned to palenques after almost two years, which moved him and shared with his admirers how happy he was to present himself so close to the public again. The singer performed at the Palenque de León, Guanajuato, Mexico

“For those who asked me over the weekend about the mustache…”, Alejandro Fernández wrote in the publication that has almost 50 thousand reproductions. “It is a mustache of more or less four or five months that I began to leave long”, he explained in the video.

The faithful fans of “El foal” did not wait and quickly filled the comments section with all kinds of compliments. “With and without a mustache you are equally beautiful and charming”, “gorgeous and charming” Y “With short hair and without a beard and mustache you look more handsome and younger”, were some of the highlights.