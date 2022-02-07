Nasal COVID Vaccines Raise Hope Among Scientists

Nasal vaccine (Tass/Getty Images)

On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from congested highways and their cacophony, Bharat Biotech’s gleaming, modern labs are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose instead of injected into the blood.

The vaccines that are currently available produce powerful and long-lasting immunity against serious complications, as several recent studies have shown. But their protection against coronavirus infection is temporary and can wane as new variants of the virus emerge, a flaw that has prompted the proposal to give booster shots on a regular basis.

Nasal vaccines may be the best way to prevent long-term infections, because they give protection exactly where it’s needed to fend off the virus: the mucosal lining of the airwayswhere the coronavirus arrives in the first instance.

Bharat Biotech is one of the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers. Its best-known product, the Covaxin vaccine, is licensed to prevent COVID in India and many other countries. But his experimental nasal vaccine may represent a real game changer.

Immunizing entire populations in the midst of a sudden wave of cases with a nasal or oral vaccine would be quicker than giving injections, which take knowledge and time to administer. A nasal vaccine is likely to be easier for many people to accept (such as children) than injections, which can be painful, and would avoid the problems of shortages of needles, syringes and other materials.

Intranasal vaccines “can be easily applied in mass immunization campaigns to reduce transmission,” said Krishna Ella, president and CEO of Bharat Biotech.

At least a dozen other nasal vaccines are in development around the world, some of which are now in phase 3 clinical trials. But Bharat Biotech’s could be the first to become available. In January, the company got the go-ahead to start a phase 3 trial of its nasal spray to be given as a booster to people who have already received two injections of a COVID vaccine in India.

The omicron variant showed that, while they provide powerful protection against serious diseases, even three doses of a vaccine do not necessarily prevent infection. That’s because injected vaccines produce antibodies in the blood, comparatively few of which make it to the nose, the virus’s entry point.

Ideally, so-called mucosal vaccines would coat the mucosal surfaces of the nose, mouth, and throat with long-lasting antibodies, and they would be a lot top to prevent infection and the spread of the virus. It would be the difference between putting security guards at the gates of the castle to block intruders instead of trying to expel them when they already stormed it.

(Getty Images)

Nasal vaccines are “the only way to truly circumvent person-to-person transmission,” said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto. “We can’t keep hiding vulnerable people and beefing them up forever so their antibody levels stay artificially high.”

Nasal vaccines have been shown to protect mice, ferrets, hamsters and monkeys against the coronavirus. A new study published last week has given strong evidence supporting its use as a booster.

According to the researchers, an intranasal boost induced immune memory cells and antibodies in the nose and throat, and boosted the protection of the initial vaccination. The study has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

“Our approach is not to use a nasal vaccine as a primary vaccination, but as a booster, because then you can take advantage of the existing immunity that has already been createdsaid Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University who led the study.

When she and her colleagues used a combination of proteins from the new coronavirus and related SARS viruses, their experimental nasal vaccine appeared capable of fending off a wide range of coronavirus variants.

“There is some flexibility and there could be more resistance against the virussaid Gommerman, who was not involved in the work. “And since we don’t know what the virus will do next, that’s tremendously interesting.”

Current COVID vaccines are injected into muscle and are very good at training immune cells to fight the virus after it enters the body. They produce antibodies called IgG, which circulate in the blood and can be organized when necessary.

But few of these antibodies reach the nose and throat, and those that do, quickly fade.

However, nasal vaccines produce a special set of antibodies, called IgA, that thrive on mucosal surfacessuch as the nose and throat. And these antibodies can fade more slowly.

(Getty Images)

A vaccine delivered with a nebulizer could coat the entire airway, including the lungs, with IgA antibodies. “It’s not just the tip of the nose that is protected,” Iwasaki said.

Evidence has been accumulating to support IgA antibodies as the key to preventing infections. In one study, Gommerman and her colleagues found that only about 30 percent of people had detectable IgA antibodies after receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

Those with lower IgA levels after a month of the second dose were more likely to develop a post-vaccination infection. IgG antibody levels appeared to have no impact on the outcome.

“Location really matters, and mucosal immunity is really important for protection against infectionsaid Michal Tal, an immunologist at Stanford University who was involved in the work.

People who get immunity from infection with the virus—and not from an injected vaccine—tend to have strong mucosal immunity, at least for a while. That may help explain why they seemed to do better against the delta variant than those who had been vaccinated, Tal said.

But nevertheless, warned that trying to get mucosal immunity by becoming infected was dangerous. “The way to get people to have that kind of mucosal protection should be with a nasal vaccine,” she said.

Injected vaccines are the right approach to build the systemic immunity that is necessary to prevent death and disease, the urgent goal at the start of the pandemic, Tal said. And the government of Donald Trump promoted the development of several drugs through Operation Maximum Speed.

“It was a good first step, but we needed to have intranasal vaccines ready to boost immediately after that,” he added. “I wish we had Full Speed ​​Operation 2.0 for nasal vaccines.”

But developing nasal vaccines is complicated. Measuring mucosal antibodies is much more difficult than quantifying antibodies in the blood. The amounts are usually low and can fluctuate wildly. For example, the aroma of delicious food can flood the mouth with saliva, diluting the levels of antibodies in the mucous membranes.

“In vaccine development it’s like having a stepson, because it’s difficult,” Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, said of mucosal vaccines.

The only approved nasal vaccine in the United States for respiratory illnesses is FluMist, and even that case has been plagued with problems.. FluMist is based on a weakened flu virus, so it works well for children who have never been exposed. But in many adults, existing immunity against the flu eliminated the weakened virus, rendering the vaccine ineffective.

Trying to improve the vaccine with an additional ingredient, called an adjuvant, has inflamed the nasal mucosa and caused Bell’s palsy in some people.

But those problems wouldn’t affect a nasal vaccine that uses a viral protein. “Our approach is very different, I don’t think it suffers from those kinds of limitations,” Iwasaki said.

However, there has been little talk of nasal vaccines for Covid in the United States, a country that has adopted mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“Many of these projects are being developed in other regions of the world,” said Krammer, who is involved in an effort to create a nasal vaccine. “In the United States, the appetite for new vaccines is very low”.

One reason for the doubts is that no one yet knows how powerful mucosal immunity from a COVID vaccine might be, and how long it might last, Gommerman said.

But, at the beginning of the pandemic, mRNA vaccines were also a gamble. “I don’t think that’s a good enough reason not to try it,” she said.

© The New York Times 2022