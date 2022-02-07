Nasdaq to List Valkyrie ETF Linked to Bitcoin Mining Firms on Feb 8

Crypto asset manager Valkyrie will have an ETF with exposure to Bitcoin mining companies available for trading on the Nasdaq stock market starting tomorrow.

A Valkyrie spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the firm’s Bitcoin Miners ETF will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. According to a Jan. 26 filing with the Comision de Valore, the investment vehicle will not offer direct exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), but at least 80% of its net assets will be through securities of companies that “derive at least the 50% of your income or profits” from mining BTC or supplying hardware or software related to mining. The filing added that Valkyrie would invest up to 20% of the ETF’s net assets in companies that have “a significant portion of their net assets” in Bitcoin. Valkyrie’s offering resembles the Digital Asset Mining ETF proposed by asset manager VanEck. in December. The asset manager said he planned to invest 80% of his total assets in securities of cryptocurrency mining companies, with the SEC expected to make a decision on the fund or extend the deadline to February 14.

In October, Valkyrie became one of the first asset managers to offer indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies through cash-settled contracts when it launched its Bitcoin Strategy ETF. At press time, the fund’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq at $17.01, having gained more than 20% since falling to $14.12 on Feb. 3.

The SEC has not approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, despite criticism from some lawmakers and industry leaders that a lack of regulatory clarity is holding the country back on the world stage when it comes to investment vehicles. innovative. Instead, Canadian regulators approved a Fidelity Canada Bitcoin ETF and Bitcoin mutual fund for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in December, while investment firm Purpose’s Bitcoin ETF was given the green light in February 2021. .