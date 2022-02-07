Neither Chivas nor Tigres; Why can’t Jurgen Damm play in Liga MX?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.02.2022 09:08:35





The legion of mexicans abroad very soon I could have another shortand it was reported that Jurgen Damm does not enter the plans of Atlanta United, MLS club. It is said that he could return to the MX League with the Chivasbut the regulations would prevent it, because given his conditions he could not play.

Football player Mexican left Tigres in July 2020 heading to Atlanta United, where it seemed that he was going to have a good future but in the end he is no longer required. During this time he played 27 games, scored 1 goal and gave 4 assists; his future is up in the air and Liga MX seems to be no option.

Why couldn’t Damm play in Liga MX?

According to regulation of Mexican soccer, in the article 37 bis, section Vany player come as free agent should not have a contract in force as maximum on February 1 of the current year, and at the moment it is known that Jurgen Damm is still enrolled with Atlanta.

The transfer market in Liga MX already closed and the purchase of the player would not be viable either, although more than that, it is highlighted that Chivas I saw in him a good option for sign him as a free agent.

In addition to Chivasit was rumored that Tigres wanted to repatriate him and add him to their ranks, but the possibility was diluted. America was another of the teams with which hooked up with Damm in the past but there was no formal offer for him either.

Reports indicate that there is still hope for Jürgen Dammthen there would be possibility to go to play Argentina and not be without activity for months, something that would complicate your situation.

​