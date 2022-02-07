New Mack Technologies plant opens

Mack Technologies, the American company dedicated to the manufacture of electronic products, doubled its operations in Ciudad Juárez with a new plant in Las Fuentes Industrial Park.

The company doubled its size to 164,000 square feet (15,236.10 m2) with this second industrial warehouse in the town, with which it hopes to generate more than a thousand additional jobs to the 900 it already has.

Oscar Saúl González, Vice President of Operations for the company, reported that the decision to build a new facility was driven by growing demand for Mack from existing customers, global strategic interest in Mexico-based manufacturing solutions, and confidence of the company in his team here in Juárez.

“Mack Technologies is committed to continue contributing to the well-being and economic growth in our great Ciudad Juárez, not only employing thousands of families, but also offering business opportunities to local suppliers,” he said.

The new plant began operations after two years of planning and 12 months of construction, giving Mack Technologies room to double its manufacturing lines in Mexico.

González highlighted that the state-of-the-art site retains key certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and Mexico’s Clean Industry Certification.

“Mack Technologies Mexico is pleased to bring online an advanced manufacturing facility that is ready to grow and meet the demand of new and existing customers. Thank you to the team and talent in Juárez for planning and executing a seamless transition from our previous site to our new state-of-the-art manufacturing complex,” said the Vice President of Operations.

Will Kendall, president of Mack Technologies, commented that the new facility in Ciudad Juárez reflects the team’s achievements in Mexico, allowing continued business expansion here.

“Mack Technologies is strongly committed to growing its capabilities in North America by developing its manufacturing operations in Mexico,” he said.

The company reported that once Covid precautions allow, a formal opening ceremony will be organized with local industry and government representatives.

Mack Technologies is a leading provider of electronics, systems and printed circuit board assembly contract manufacturing services with locations in the United States and Mexico.

It offers flexible manufacturing solutions for complex products in a low to medium volume, high mix environment.

Customers are from a variety of industries, including defense, aerospace, medical devices, and industrial products. In addition to its two plants in Ciudad Juárez, Mack Technologies has another manufacturing plant in Florida and an operating plant in Massachusetts.

For more information on hiring, those interested can contact Alma C. Flores, by phone (656) 617 8221 extension 137 and/or email aflores@macktech.com.

