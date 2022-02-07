New record: This is the wettest February for the San Juan area

The large amount of rain recorded this weekend marked the current February as the wettest on record for the San Juan area, confirmed today, Monday, the National Weather Service (SNM).

according to the meteorologist Emmanuel Rodriguez, from the SNM in San Juan, the amount of rain accumulated in just the first week of the month is the highest on record since the data from 1898.

“Today, As soon as it is February 7, we are already in first place as the rainiest February for the San Juan airport area. We have, so far, 8.29 inches of rain (since February 1) until last night,” Rodríguez explained, according to the preliminary climatology report for the current month.

February 2020 held the previous record with 8.23 ​​inches of rain, according to the expert, but that amount was reported in the 29-day period.

“Really, it is not usual to see such a significant rain event in the month of February for this northeast area of ​​Puerto Rico,” Rodriguez highlighted The new day.

He explained that the station located in the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport It is the one used by the meteorological agency to establish official records in Puerto Rico, and which is referred to as the “San Juan area”.

“At the airport there is a weather station. It is the same one used by the airport and planes to take off. That station is where we officially set the records in Puerto Rico. In other places it has rained more, but the record is only kept for that sector”, he indicated.

According to preliminary estimates from the SNM in San Juan for the last 72 hours, in the Río de la Plata area, between Golden and Toa Alta, 16.27 inches of rain have been recorded. That is the highest value recorded on the entire island, Rodríguez said.

Through a tweet, the meteorological agency added that between February 5 and 6, 8.70 inches of rain were recorded at the Naguabo station. This has been one of the municipalities most affected by the downpours, and was until this morning under a flood warning.

Other stations with more rainfall recorded in that 48-hour period are: Bayamón (7.64), San Lorenzo, (7.47), Caguas (7.42), Río Grande (7.17), Maunabo (6.74), Yabucoa (6.64) and the airport ( 6.55).

At first, about 2 inches of rain were expected due to the passage of a trough through the region. However, this forecast was changed by the interaction of the trough and the proximity of the remnants of a cold front.

Some of the municipalities affected by the heavy rains have been Cataño, Toa Baja, San Juan, Guaynabo, Humacao, Toa Alta, Vega Baja and Patillas. The downpours yesterday, Sunday, also moved to other towns in the west, center and south of the island.