Washington D.C. – The state of New York will accept the Vacu ID of Puerto Rico, the governor announced today Kathy Hochul.

Governor Hochul indicated that New York’s “Excelsior Pass Scanner” application will recognize the digital credentials of the Vacu ID, which certifies the level of vaccination against COVID-19 of Puerto Rico residents.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico system will recognize the New York application.

“New York State is proud to work with our partners in Puerto Rico to ensure compatibility between our COVID-19 vaccine transfer systems. This important partnership will accelerate the continued return of safe travel, trade and economic development activity.” he pointed.

Nearly one million Puerto Ricans reside in the state of New York.

“As New York State continues to lead the development and innovation of the Excelsior Pass platform, we are also working with partners in the United States and around the world to expand the use of secure immunization credentials. This has become a powerful tool for New York families, workers and commuters, making a real impact on everyday life,” Governor Hochul added.