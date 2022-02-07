New York’s Chinatown, hit hard by the pandemic, is hopeful in the new year

By Maria Caspani

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) – Red lampposts and festive decorations adorn the fronts of many shops along the narrow streets of Chinatown in Manhattan, United States, where Lunar New Year celebrations are underway.

Long-time resident Karlin Chan is unfazed by the frigid February morning, nodding to bundled-up locals with shopping bags and chatting with shop owners.

“Everyone is optimistic about the future,” says Chan. “A new year is a sign of a new beginning and we are going to move forward in that spirit.”

In many ways, the Chinatown experience mirrors that of Asian-American communities across the United States during the pandemic: Businesses were boycotted, and verbal abuse and attacks increased to alarming levels.

Yet as the pandemic enters its third year, interviews with business owners, activists and residents revealed a sense of hope in the historic New York neighborhood as the Lunar New Year began last week.

“Despite all the predictions of doom and gloom, I think there is some hope,” said Amy Chin, a longtime community organizer. “And you can see the resiliency and also the ingenuity of the community.”

National attention on anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate crimes came to the fore in March, when a man started a shooting at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people. , six of them of Asian descent.

“You have to keep living, you’re not going to hide at home in fear,” said Chan, who founded the Chinatown Block Watch early in the pandemic.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani; additional reporting by Christine Kiernan; Spanish editing by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)