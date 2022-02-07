NFL – The Super Bowl will be emblematic with its return to Los Angeles

The Super Bowl will mark a landmark moment in the NFL’s return to Los Angeles. One team will be home to a gleaming stadium with Hollywood glamor.

The Rams will be looking to excite in Inglewood, much as the Lakers, Kings and Thoroughbreds once did here.

“Football hasn’t been in Los Angeles for a generation,” Rams fan Harrison Bernsen said outside SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, just before his team beat the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl. Bowl, where he will face the Cincinnati Bengals.

“This is how we get this back. We will take advantage of the big games, we hosted the NFC final and we will host the Super Bowl. Is our moment. It’s Los Angeles time.”

The $5 billion palace built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke resembles a wave. The objective was to reflect the oceanic region that hosts it and receive the most important matches

“Back in 2014, when we drew our first lines on paper, it was with the idea that this would host a Super Bowl one day,” said Lance Evans, sporting director of HKS Architects and lead designer for the building.

Evans was sitting by the field, looking out over the stadium.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the NFL, the world stage and fans lucky enough to enter will see this building, experience it and enjoy the spectacle that surrounds it,” he said.

The SoFi, which opened in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and has only hosted one full-capacity campaign, is immeasurable. It is the stadium with the largest area in the NFL, 3.1 million square feet (29 hectares). It has capacity for more than 70,000 seated spectators, although the capacity could be increased to 100,000.

Considered the first stadium that combines the advantages of a roofed and an open-air building, it has a translucent dome that filters sunlight and keeps fans and athletes cool. Its exposed sides make it possible for the wind to pass from the Pacific Ocean, located a few kilometers away.

“When you’re here, you can feel the wind on your face,” said Rico Iko, a 49ers fan, standing on a high deck of the building. “It’s very Californian, a very Los Angeles stadium.”

The stadium’s proximity to Los Angeles International Airport required that the SoFi not have a very tall structure. The field sits 100 feet (30 meters) below ground level, creating a “canyon,” according to the architects. That design combines with the dome to make the stadium one of the loudest in the league, according to Evans.