NFTs take over the Nasdaq in New York | Culture

The NFT (Non Fungible Token) invasion has hit the streets. The giant screen of the Nasdaq building in New York, which houses the Stock Exchange, exhibits the digital works of the Hispanic-Venezuelan artist Pedro Sandoval (Ciudad Bolívar, 57 years old), who has been living in Spain for 22 years. And it is not, like nothing that moves in the metaverse, an exhibition to use. Promoted by the WISe.art platform, the exhibition can be seen on the screens of the tower of the emblematic building, located in Times Square, this Monday and tomorrow, Tuesday.

In a video that is broadcast intermittently for thirty seconds every hour, part of Sandoval’s NFT collection is reviewed with some of the characters he has created and that place him as one of the benchmarks in the new digital art market, such as their Giocondas, Mister Bitcoin or Faty Bon Bun. Sandoval’s NFTs, which have gone from the brush to the tablet, don’t just stay on the screen; his works are not static, they have movement and are accompanied by music, they can be converted to analog format and even some of these characters are modeled as sculptures.

So to build your monna lisa, one of his muses, whom he has virtually resurrected in tributes to Carolina Herrera or Andy Warhol, among others, viewed nearly three thousand photographs of his skin, bones and hair color, from the scanners of the Louvre Museum. With this base, place the different elements piece by piece until they are uniform. Once the central character is created, he generates the story around him, with music created by himself. “Leonardo changed the aesthetics of art, giving way to perspective, that’s why I chose his work. Iconic and hieratic, just as its creator drew it, my Gioconda it emerges as a static figure around which objects move. Now, in my NFT these characters will travel to cyberspace”, he says from his studio in the Madrid neighborhood of Fuente del Berro.

The artist Pedro Sandoval, self-portrait in an NFT in the Nasdaq building, in an image courtesy of the artist.

The show also marks the official launch of the WISe.art platform, which, through technology blockchain (which allows keeping a secure record of digital operations without the intermediation of third parties), guarantees authenticated and signed versions of these assets, in addition to managing their sale. The company is part of the Swiss group Wisekey, dedicated to cybersecurity and directed by the Spanish Carlos Moreira. Another Spaniard, Carlos Moreno, business manager of the crypto platform, clarifies that the new division benefits from all the security codes of the mother company. “We are not experts in art, our task is to certify that the certifications are authentic.” In addition to cryptocurrencies, they accept credit cards and buyers are identified in a process similar to that of a bank to avoid money laundering. Fifteen minutes of exposure in the Nasdaq tower means spending hundreds of thousands of dollars: “It’s not cheap, but the repercussion is worth it,” Moreno clarifies from Geneva.

In that pass at the Nasdaq tower, among the works of the personal collection of international artists such as the Japanese Yayoi Kusana, some of Sandoval’s digital sculptures are mixed, such as Mr Bitcoin, a tribute to the currency in which transactions are made, made in bronze and gold, and a monna lisa Plexiglas and gold. These last two will be auctioned shortly and the starting price does not fall below eight figures. Astronomical figures and sales, like everything that surrounds this technological revolution that is transforming the world of art, amid criticism from some experts who speak of speculation. Among its potential customers are the so-called crypto fans, people who come from the field of technology and who have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Sandoval has gone through different phases throughout his career. He has been painting since he was a child and after being promoted by Sofía Ímber, founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Caracas, he studied in New York and Geneva. His first works were framed in figurative art, but after being kidnapped in his country and spending 90 days hidden in the jungle, he took a radical turn in his work and switched to abstract art. “It was difficult for me to return to my job. The experience was so hard that I needed to escape from reality for a while. From abstraction he went to video. some of his Short Video Art, in which he recreates the life of artists such as Van Gogh or Magritte, have been acquired by museums such as the Tate Gallery and the Louvre, to be exhibited on giant screens. Now you belong to the new generation of NFT creators. His thing, he says, is the metaverse. And, precisely for that digital paradise, prepare a collection of digital watches.