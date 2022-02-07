Ninel Conde exposes her abdomen of steel with a red bikini while on a yacht in Miami

Ninel Count He caused a furor again within his social networks, where this weekend he shared a series of seductive photographs in which he showed his marked abdomen with a sexy swimsuit that made more than one sigh.

The Mexican is experiencing a new stage in which she prefers to stay away from the scandal to focus entirely on her career as a singer, OnlyFans model and businesswoman with a line of slimming products. Despite this, in recent days she has been accused of having links with organized crime, according to journalist Anabel Hernández in her book “Emma and the other drug traffickers.”

Despite the strong accusations, “El Bombón Asesino” prefers to see his life from a friendly perspective, which is why he does not stop showing off in a bikini during his yacht rides as he did this weekend from the waters of Miami, Florida.

The series of sensual photographs were published through her Instagram profile, where she attracted the gaze of her 5 million followers. posing in a tiny red bikini that showed off her statuesque figure and highlighted her abdomen of steel.

On this occasion, the 45-year-old actress received about 60 thousand likes and daring messages in which her fans praised her beauty, in addition to expressing their admiration for showing her best version despite the difficult times she has been through.

Previously, Ninel Conde showed off her shapely anatomy and perfect tan with an extravagant neon bikini that he wore from a yacht, in which he again caused a stir and provoked all kinds of reactions.

“No one has to know about your processes… always give the best version of you, heaven takes care of the rest“, was the text with which he accompanied the postcard with which he won the recognition of his public.

Using this same beach outfit, Ninel Count She celebrated that she has managed to conquer the hearts of 5 million followers, for which she did not hesitate to thank her by showing her great body that has made her one of the favorite celebrities on this social network.

