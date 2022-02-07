Ninel Conde opens an account on OnlyFans and the networks explode

Ninel Count announced, through his official Instagram account, that he opened an account on the platform onlyfansthrough which you will share exclusive content that we will not be able to find anywhere else, ensuring that what your fans find will be something “never seen before”.

“El Bombón assassin” shared a very sensual photo in which she can be seen in her underwear, accompanied by a giant teddy bear, and wrote: “My chocolates, now yes… WE HAVE ONLY FANS”.

“Finally I can share this news that I had been saving, you will be able to see exclusive and quality content at onlyfans.com/ninelconde, like this sneak peak that I leave you with. What you will see there you have not seen anywhere else. I can’t wait for you to finally see it all… Will you join my exclusive content club?

Automatically, all her followers began to fill the publication with “likes” and comments supporting this new step in the singer’s career. A follower of hers commented: “If it’s photos like God brought you into the world and without censorship, I do join.” While another wrote: “Very pretty I think you exaggerate with beauty.”

Another user assured: “What I want most in this life is very beautiful.” What was not lacking were the emojis, which flooded the image, the ones that were repeated the most were the little fire, the red hearts and the little faces in love.

Surely, he will achieve a new success in his great career, let’s see how it goes!

Ninel Conde spoke about her OnlyFans

Ninel Count attended the program “El Gordo y La Flaca” as a special guest to talk about her new page on OnlyFans. And, although he assured that he could not advance much because the idea is that everyone be surprised, he said that he has already done two photo sessions in Los Angeles and Miami, United States, so he has a lot of content to share.

I also take the opportunity to make it clear that your account will not be just about nudes and sexy photos: “When many people hear onlyfans they think that it is only explicit content or nudity, there is a lot of content that can be made, obviously sexy photos, a little more than what you do on social networks”.

To access all the content, subscribers have to pay a monthly fee of 20 dollars, which is approximately 400 Mexican pesos. What do you think about his new account?