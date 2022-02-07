NY Will Accept Digital Vaccination Credentials from Puerto Rico with the Excelsior App and Vice Versa – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Digital vaccination credentials against COVID-19 issued from Puerto Rico will be accepted immediately through the application Excelsior Pass Scanner of the state of New York. Similarly, it will be accepted Excelsior Pass Plus of the State through the digital verification application CESCO from Puerto Rico.

As a digital and secure vaccination record, Excelsior Pass Plus includes booster/additional dose for New Yorkers, does not expire, and can be used outside of New York State, including Puerto Rico.

According to the latest Census data, more than one million people who identify themselves as Puerto Ricans live in the state of New York. This latest development in the increasing acceptance and scope of Excelsior Pass it is another example of New York State’s close association with Puerto Rico and commitment to New Yorkers of Puerto Rican descent.

Similarly, it will be accepted Excelsior Pass Plus of the State through the digital verification application CESCO from Puerto Rico. This means that fully vaccinated Puerto Ricans and New Yorkers can use their compliant vaccination credentials to enter a business in New York State and Puerto Rico, respectively.

The State was the first in the nation to launch a COVID-19 credentialing system and has since worked with partners in the US and beyond to support the development and launch of compliant vaccination passes, empowering more people outside of New York to access a trustworthy, privacy-preserving digital immunization record. As announced by the governor on October 5, the app Excelsior Pass Scanner of New York State has been updated to allow validation of other passes that meet the state’s issuance standards.

These standards include the definition of fully vaccinated under federal and state COVID-19 public health guidelines, including CDC and WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, allowing businesses to accept more customers who come from outside New York. Following Monday’s announcement, this includes SMART health cards issued from Puerto Rico, as well as Canada, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Virginia, Washington, Connecticut, Washington DC, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Utah.

The State’s proof of vaccination or face covering requirement remains in place for all indoor public spaces, making enforcement Excelsior Pass Scanner be an important component of the State’s reopening efforts.

To date, there have been more than 198,000 downloads of the app, representing integration among thousands of New York businesses that continue to take advantage of Excelsior Pass to easily and seamlessly check a person’s vaccination status.

New Yorkers are encouraged to retrieve their Immunization Plus Excelsior Pass for a Pass option that includes their booster dose or extra dose and will be used in Puerto Rico and other places where SMART Health Cards are accepted. As a secure copy of a person’s immunization record, an Excelsior Pass Plus does not expire. New York parents and guardians can retrieve and keep an Excelsior Pass Plus for their children.

New Yorkers can retrieve their Excelsior Pass Plus here.

Organizations and businesses can learn more about the Excelsior Pass Scanner app, free to any business nationwide and available in more than ten languages, and the New York State Trusted Issuer Framework here.

To download the map of the pass Excelsior of the State of New York, visit the link here.

“New York State is proud to work with our partners in Puerto Rico to ensure compatibility between our COVID-19 vaccine pass-through systems,” Governor Hochul said. “This important partnership will accelerate the continued return of travel security, commerce and economic development activity. As New York State continues to lead the development and innovation of the Excelsior Pass platform, we are also working with partners in the US and around the world to expand the use of secure immunization credentials. This has become a real utility for real New York families, workers, and travelers, making a real impact on the daily life”.