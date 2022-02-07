[OFICIAL]Pablo Montero will be Vicente Fernández in bioseries

Telemundo Pablo Montero will be Vicente Fernández in bioseries.

After the doubt about who would be the interpreter of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández in a bioseries prepared by Televisa, all the suspicions were correct, the singer Pablo Montero will be in charge of giving life to the eternal “King”.

Montero through his social networks confirmed the strong rumor that had been commenting for months, in the stories of his Instagram, the actor posted a photograph where he compares his physical appearance with that of the deceased Mexican singer.

Montero and Fernández: great resemblance

What caught the most attention among the public was the characterization of the singer, Pablo Montero, because thanks to a hairstyle with crepe in front, wide and long sideburns, in addition to a quite thick mustache, a resemblance between Pablo Montero and Vicente Fernández was achieved, which that confirms the acting versatility. In addition, this series will be very controversial for Montero because it will tell a different story from what is known about the Mexican Charro. It only remains to wait for its premiere and find out the reaction of the Fernández dynasty.

The Ventaneando program leaked some videos of the first scenes of the series produced by Juan Osorio, Montero will play the legendary Mexican regional music singer. In these recordings, the actor characterized as Fernández could be seen wearing a charro suit.

Previously some images of Pablo with the characteristic mustache had already been released, the aforementioned program attended one of the recordings of the bioseries, scenes that were recorded in Texcoco and where the singer could be heard performing “El rey”.

Who are part of this project?

“The son of the people” name of the production that will soon hit the screens, already has part of its cast, the actor Emilio Osorio will be in charge of personifying Alejandro Fernández Jr, the son of Alejandro Fernández and América Guinart, for his part , Vice Miranda will be Alejandro Fernández better known as the “Potrillo” who was born on April 24, 1971. Currently, he is the most successful musician of the Fernández dynasty. In addition, actress Ileana Fox joins this project to play Doña Cuquita , the wife of the artist.

When is the bioseries released and what is it about?

The biographical series of Vicente Fernández, which is based on the book “El Último Rey”, written by the Argentine journalist Olga Wornat, is produced by Juan Osorio and will hit the small screen next Monday, March 14, being broadcast by Canal de the stars.

“The last king” will be the story that will tell the life of the “Charro de Huentitán”. This biography will recount sensitive issues such as family fights over the singer’s inheritance as well as alleged links between some members of the Fernández dynasty and drug trafficking.