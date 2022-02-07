Omicron | Coronavirus United States: Anti-vaccines protest again in New York to ask for an end to restrictions by COVID-19 | WORLD

Several hundred people who reject the compulsory vaccination against covid-19 and of the masks they marched this Monday by New York to ask, once again, for an end to the restrictions.

Today’s protest was called on the occasion of the expiration of a new term for public officials, who are required to be vaccinated to continue carrying out their work.

The authorities offered workers who refused to be vaccinated a year of mandatory leave without employment and salary, but maintaining the right to health coverage.

According to a new municipal order, on February 11, officials on leave who have not requested to keep their health insurance active will lose their jobs completely. In addition, that day will be the vaccination deadline for officials incorporated after last August 2, which could mean the suspension of some 4,000 employees, various media outlets indicated.

The protesters left the Brooklyn neighborhood, led by a United States flag carried by several of them, and crossed the bridge that connects this district with Manhattan on foot with the intention of ending the protest at City Hall.

People march over the Brooklyn Bridge towards City Hall during a protest against the vaccine mandate in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, USA (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Yang).



Other participants carried Canadian flags, in solidarity with a movement of anti-vaccine truckers from the neighboring country that this weekend organized a massive protest in Ottawa to protest against the measures adopted to contain the pandemic and demand a change in government.

According to the latest official data, 74.5% of New Yorkers are vaccinated and 87.9% have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Likewise, the positivity rate for covid-19 tests stood at 3.52% this Saturday, its lowest figure since December.

“This is great news in our fight against the virus, but we must remain vigilant. Put on a mask, get tested, and if you haven’t already, get vaccinated and get your booster,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on her Twitter account.

