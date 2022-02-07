On an official motorcycle and in uniform, police stole cell phones in Barranquilla

Police José del Carmen Flores Noriega captured for alleged theft

With two cell phones in his possession, he was captured. José del Carmen Flores Noriega, patrolman of the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla, accused of faking police procedures with his service elements to rob citizens.

Flores Noriega, 27, was resting, but was identified by other police officers using his official uniform and the institution’s motorcyclewithout a weapon and without a radio telephone, according to the newspaper El Heraldo, allegedly when he intended to commit another series of thefts.

During the capture search of the patrol car, Two cell phones were found in the trunk of the motorcycle., which he had apparently stolen. He was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office to legalize his arrest for aggravated robbery.

lieutenant colonel Luis Sandoval, operational commander of the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla, confirmed the procedure through a video, in which he assured that the capture took place in the midst of institutional transparency, although the fact was first known by the media.

“The Police does not tolerate any act of its officials that goes against institutional guidelines. Thus a uniformed man was captured who would be immersed in the theft of two cell phones. The Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla made this person available to the Attorney General’s Office and a preliminary disciplinary investigation was also initiated, “added the commander.

Patrolman Flores Noriega was captured last Friday night, when he was in in the vicinity of the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, on Calle 45 with Carrera 3 Sur, south of the capital of Atlántico, according to the Zona Cero media outlet.

Noriega was wearing the police uniform and motorcycle, despite the fact that he was resting and It was an area that was not within their competence. He was assigned to quadrant number 15, of the CAI Coolechera, in the southeast of the city, according to the newspaper El Heraldo.

So far it is known that this was his modus operandi. In that sector, near the Citadel Police Station, he would have requested the search of two men from whom he would have requested the cell phones to supposedly verify the IMEIwhich is the identification code for cell phones in the world.

The uniformed officer would have told them to go to the nearest CAI to continue with the procedure and claim their phones. Zona Cero reported that the men went to that Metropolitano station, where they were told that they did not know the patrolman and that their telephone numbers were not there.

At that moment, a raid began with a police patrol that identified patrolman Flores Noriega, just as he was meeting another citizen. The man assured them that the uniformed criminal was indicating that he should confiscate the cell phone.

But it was not a new situation either and the authorities were already aware of similar complaints, according to the newspaper El Heraldo. A judicial source told that medium that two months or more ago Sijin and Sipol were carrying out investigations to determine how the person operated.

In addition, that cases had been known throughout the city, where he went into neighborhoods such as Centro, Las Delicias, Boston, El Prado, arrested people and told them that their phone number appeared in the records of thefts, so they had to approach to the nearest CAI and disappeared.

The commander of the Metropolitan Police asked citizens to report any irregular action by the Police and uniformed officers, through line 123 or directly at the citizen service office.

