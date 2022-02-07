Pack a good coat because New York will receive the week with very cold conditions and some snowflakes | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

ruler is ready for afrom today. we spent with ourstephanie from the guardians of thetime because you left us withany doubts. How are thetemperatures for todayand for the beginning of this week?but the good news is thatstarting tomorrow ian inincrease. let’s have onemuch warmer weekThey have plans tonightdress up right near thefreezing point withpartially thermal sensationcloudy and these two are comingareas that this will bring usprecipitation for the start ofweek. there we see thisof the 45 beginning with alittle snow. we see affleckgiving part of the city. laterlittle by little as you enterthis hotter airsnow turns to rain.for commuting to workhad to drive withIt will be between rain and snow andthis can cause problems inthe roads. for himnoon should retire andleave us with dry conditionsand even cleared for therest of Monday. we are going totake a look at howwe start meetings withtemperatures at 33, but at thelate we climb to the high 30’sreaching up to 40 degrees. thesethose were the last downpoursretiring in hours of theafternoon and we see the panorama of thefull week and they havethe ones for the news.temperatures approaching50° in a stable week.we will have conditionsmostly dry, partlyto mostly cloudy and we seethese temperatures they suffer.even the abado that couldreach up to 50°, but finea dastic change. passed fromthe 50. that’s the information fornow. back with youAlexander.