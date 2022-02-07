Panel of experts predicts the price of Bitcoin in 2030 and it’s crazy | Technology

This is all that Bitcoin promises in the coming years, and it is good news if you want to invest.

Although Bitcoin has been involved in a bearish period since December of last year, the truth is that it has held up quite well after the Federal Reserve’s announcement a few days ago, and yet in the last few hours it has managed to overcome the barrier of 40,000 dollars, which predicts a hypothetical bullish period in the coming months.

And it seems that Bitcoin augurs a good future, even in the short term, and a panel of experts made up of specialists in FinTech, cryptocurrencies and NFT consider that Bitcoin will end the year at around $76,360.

According to the latest Bitcoin price prediction report on Finder.com, it is said that this year’s peak will reach $93,717, well above last year’s peak of around $68,000.

JP Morgan hacks into Bitcoin and slashes its price target

But even some of the experts, in particular David Klinger, founder of Coteries Corporation, predicts that even the maximum peak of Bitcoin could reach $100,000 this year, to complete the course in about 70,000 dollars.

On the other hand vanessa harris, chief product officer at Permission, says that Bitcoin is best positioned to be the store of value that many investors will look to in the face of higher inflation, even considering that Bitcoin could top $200,000 this year.

At the other end, Daniel Polotsky, the founder of CoinFlip, notes that Bitcoin will peak at a much lower price of $60,000.

In the report you can read that one in five panelists points out that the increase in interest rates will lower the price of Bitcoin, but 50% say they won’t, while 31% indicate that they are not sure about what is going to happen.

The surprising forecast on the future of Bitcoin from one of the great Wall Street investors

Specific Gavin Smith, the CEO of Panxora Group, points out that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike will have a negative impact on the price of Bitcoin, but it will be a temporary impact.

They have also given forecasts of the price of Bitcoin for 2025 and until 2030. The panel considers, on average, that Bitcoin will reach $192,800 by the end of 2025, and that even afterwards you could shoot on average to more than $400,000 by 2030.

Specific Bilal Hammoud, the CEO of NDAX, points out that with the imminent rise in interest rates, Bitcoin will fall in the short term, but will rise to $250,000 by the end of 2025 and up to $500,000 by the end of 2030.

The general term 61% of report panelists say it’s time to buy, while 29% say that it is time to maintain and not sell, while only 10% advise selling.